Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - All

The most negative part of the cruise was the meet and greet at the airport, on arrival in Athens the Emerald representative was nowhere to be found. There were 10 people on the flight from the UK and we stood outside arrivals waiting for an Emerald rep, eventually she was found at the other end of the airport wait by the wrong arrivals gate. We were then told we were waiting for another flight ...