We choose this cruise because our travel agent suggested it to my husband and I (74 and 65).
We booked right before Covid hit and May 14, 2022 we finally were able to go.
It was great all and all. The ship was great and most of the workers were wonderful! We especially enjoyed the smaller ship experience and the ports we visited in Greece and Turkey.
Our cabin was spotless: ALWAYS. Cabin ...
This ship is a refurbished Royal Caribbean ship that is in need of more refurbishment. My trip felt like more of a ferry ride, with passengers embarking and disembarking at many of the ports. There were very few Americans on board. While the cabin attendants were excellent, the rest of the service was definitely lacking. It was difficult to have our bread and water refilled in the dining room, ...
I had the pleasure of cruising on this ship in June 2021. It is very affordable with the inclusive drinks package and included shore excursions.
It had rigid Covid 19 rules.
The ship has no pretensions of being 5 star but having previously sailed on luxury ships I have no reservations in stating that this was one of my best ever cruises.
The reason; the crew as every member that I ...
Last May, 2019, my wife and her siblings took a Greek island cruise on this very ship, which included Ephesus among the included excursions. I stayed home and took care of the dog. So effusive of her praise for the cruise and the included excursions, we decided to repeat the cruise this year. Celestyal offered a fantastic Black Friday cruise deal including drinks, gratuities, and three paid ...
We chose this 7 days cruise because of the ports - Cairo, Jerusalem/Bethlehem, Cyprus, Rhodes and Ephesus. We also chose it because of the great value for what we paid as the price included 3 excursions (Cairo, Rhodes and Ephesus), gratuities and drinks (albeit you could also pay for “premium drinks”).
We had read the reviews on the Celestyal Crystal and had “lowered the bar” for our ...
The focus was on visiting many antiquities sites which was the main reason we selected this cruise package. Celestyal provided an excellent experience at a good value. Not a new ship or a large ship (900 passengers capacity?) with all the offerings you'd find on larger luxury boats but we found the Crystal to be very adequate for this type of cruise. Clean and well maintained throughout, friendly ...
My husband is a travel consultant and found out about this cruise at a training. We have always wanted to visit these amazing destinations...Greece, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Rhodes. The ship was not the newest, but extremely clean. The people working on the ship were extremely friendly. Although there were people from many countries on the ship English was used for announcements, ...
My mom and I opted to the Three Continent Cruise on the Crystal because of the ports visited for my mom’s birthday. We were overall pleased with the cruise and I don’t regret the extra expenditure for the Grand Suite. With that said, there were some really great features and some areas that you should be aware may fall short of some people’s expectations.
Embarkation notice for suite ...
7 Nights Cruise 3 Continents – Celestyal Crystal
Ship – the ship is more like a ferry, very old & worn, basic and casual. We expected a very basic cruise and didn’t pack any evening clothes. Although there was the usual captain’s gala night, so there’s a dress code for that evening if participating.
Cabin – the cabin was an ok size but the bathroom was tiny and much smaller than other ...
We chose this cruise purely for the itinerary. The 7 night 3 Continents tour leaving from Athens did not disappoint in any way. We'll certainly use Celestyal again.
Flying into Athens on the day of the cruise departure was a risk, but we'd seen Athens a few times before, and weren't keen to stay over. A 1 pm arrival was delayed by half an hour but we still made the 2.09 train direct to Pireaus ...