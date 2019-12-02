Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

We choose this cruise because our travel agent suggested it to my husband and I (74 and 65). We booked right before Covid hit and May 14, 2022 we finally were able to go. It was great all and all. The ship was great and most of the workers were wonderful! We especially enjoyed the smaller ship experience and the ports we visited in Greece and Turkey. Our cabin was spotless: ALWAYS. Cabin ...