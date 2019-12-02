  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celestyal Cruises Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
119 reviews

1-10 of 119 Celestyal Cruises Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Absolutely positively wonderful!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bee and Jer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise because our travel agent suggested it to my husband and I (74 and 65). We booked right before Covid hit and May 14, 2022 we finally were able to go. It was great all and all. The ship was great and most of the workers were wonderful! We especially enjoyed the smaller ship experience and the ports we visited in Greece and Turkey. Our cabin was spotless: ALWAYS. Cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Very Unhappy

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

User Avatar
oyveymama
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is a refurbished Royal Caribbean ship that is in need of more refurbishment. My trip felt like more of a ferry ride, with passengers embarking and disembarking at many of the ports. There were very few Americans on board. While the cabin attendants were excellent, the rest of the service was definitely lacking. It was difficult to have our bread and water refilled in the dining room, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Radford007
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I had the pleasure of cruising on this ship in June 2021. It is very affordable with the inclusive drinks package and included shore excursions. It had rigid Covid 19 rules. The ship has no pretensions of being 5 star but having previously sailed on luxury ships I have no reservations in stating that this was one of my best ever cruises. The reason; the crew as every member that I ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Celestyal, An Overlooked Gem in the Cruise World?

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
MN Tonester
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Last May, 2019, my wife and her siblings took a Greek island cruise on this very ship, which included Ephesus among the included excursions. I stayed home and took care of the dog. So effusive of her praise for the cruise and the included excursions, we decided to repeat the cruise this year. Celestyal offered a fantastic Black Friday cruise deal including drinks, gratuities, and three paid ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Great itinerary - good value!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
YTOcruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this 7 days cruise because of the ports - Cairo, Jerusalem/Bethlehem, Cyprus, Rhodes and Ephesus. We also chose it because of the great value for what we paid as the price included 3 excursions (Cairo, Rhodes and Ephesus), gratuities and drinks (albeit you could also pay for “premium drinks”). We had read the reviews on the Celestyal Crystal and had “lowered the bar” for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Spectacular destination lineup, enjoyable ship experience

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dave2Kayak
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The focus was on visiting many antiquities sites which was the main reason we selected this cruise package. Celestyal provided an excellent experience at a good value. Not a new ship or a large ship (900 passengers capacity?) with all the offerings you'd find on larger luxury boats but we found the Crystal to be very adequate for this type of cruise. Clean and well maintained throughout, friendly ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Amazing destinations on a nice ship.

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Clearwaterteacher
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband is a travel consultant and found out about this cruise at a training. We have always wanted to visit these amazing destinations...Greece, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Rhodes. The ship was not the newest, but extremely clean. The people working on the ship were extremely friendly. Although there were people from many countries on the ship English was used for announcements, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

3 Continent Cruise, Grand Suite

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jane_Doe
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My mom and I opted to the Three Continent Cruise on the Crystal because of the ports visited for my mom’s birthday. We were overall pleased with the cruise and I don’t regret the extra expenditure for the Grand Suite. With that said, there were some really great features and some areas that you should be aware may fall short of some people’s expectations. Embarkation notice for suite ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

7 Nights Cruise 3 Continents – Celestyal Crystal

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
HaileyAuger
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

7 Nights Cruise 3 Continents – Celestyal Crystal Ship – the ship is more like a ferry, very old & worn, basic and casual. We expected a very basic cruise and didn’t pack any evening clothes. Although there was the usual captain’s gala night, so there’s a dress code for that evening if participating. Cabin – the cabin was an ok size but the bathroom was tiny and much smaller than other ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

3 Continents. One of the best ever!

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jantheman132
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise purely for the itinerary. The 7 night 3 Continents tour leaving from Athens did not disappoint in any way. We'll certainly use Celestyal again. Flying into Athens on the day of the cruise departure was a risk, but we'd seen Athens a few times before, and weren't keen to stay over. A 1 pm arrival was delayed by half an hour but we still made the 2.09 train direct to Pireaus ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

