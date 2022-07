Review for Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser to Africa

I chose this cruise as part of a cruise/tour booked with Memphis Tours. Since it was a 'slow' season cruise, there was 3 to 1 crew to passengers, and we were all made to feel incredibly special. Food was excellent, and the staterooms were spacious and comfortable. Our steward entertained us with an unusual variety of towel animals. Views of the river were beautiful, and since the Zahra has its ...