The first part of the cruise, Southampton to San Francisco in my case, was fine although there being only about 1300 passengers it was rather lifeless. The second part on entry to the Pacific was a disaster. Before reaching Manzanillo in Mexico the ship was rife with Covid. Both myself and wife were isolated in a state room reportedly with another 300 people supposedly. Whether one or two ...
There are limited areas where you can find a sun lounger round the pool. We went to to Pavilion Pool starboard on Deck 9, several times, as that is where the sun was. The bad news is that Deck 10 starboard is smoking. Every day we would be made to feel sick and asthma triggered by the bank of smokers a few feet above puffing away. There was one particular 'gentlemen' who every day would take ...
I sailed with Silversea back 2019, just prior to COVID. I was unable to select the correct date or itinerary from your list, but it was October and I did back to back cruises, embarked in Rome and disembarked in Barcelona.
I found both the ship and the staff to be wonderful! One of the reasons for writing this review is to give a bit of context to some of the unfavourable reviews on here, ...
We chose this cruise because it visited the Countries and Ports we really like. I contacted Costa on 29th February the day before flying into Singapore and they told me the cruise was going ahead as originally planned. We had heard via (Facebook) that Cambodia and Vietnam ports had already been canceled, and I suspected that Thailand and Malaysian Ports were also going to be canceled as ...
Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
One Transatlantic, two southern Caribbean and one eastern Caribbean, all on the Jade.We're platinum level. The service was excellent. The entertainment in the Atrium was so good that we didn't even go to the Stardust theater. The bartenders you want to take home. Specialty dining excellent. Main dining room excellent.Food was excellent in all the restaurants. We had suites in the front and aft of ...
We were really excited to be going on the Costa Fortuna cruise ship. We arranged for the appropriate visas for Cambodia, travel insurance and up to date passports as these were required documentations BY COSTA, otherwise you would be denied boarding the cruise. Well to start off, we were NOT EVEN ASKED for these documentations upon arrival and second, WE DID NOT NEED TO DO THE VISAS AS COSTA WOULD ...
Part of a package of 4 Cruises.
We are a couple in our mid 70s who have been on several cruises and this is our first Costa Cruise.
Cabin - spacious.
Crew - overworked but wonderfully friendly, courteous and helpful.
However,
*No ice- bucket in cabin in spite of it being a Premium Balcony - whatever Premium means in the Mediterranean. The fridge was not called.
*We only had ...
We booked this Far East Asia cruise six months ago after seeing it advertised in our local newspaper. It was included in a package with return flights to Singapore and was priced very reasonably. We always check reviews before making holiday bookings (cruises, hotels etc) but in this instance we didn't until after we had booked. After reading the many negative reviews about the Costa Fortuna we ...
Positives.
Staff. Top class.
Waiters - Excellent especially - Dining Melvic Z and Jansen Nicolas along with others we made good contact with and there was several of them. Thank you boys and girls
- bar. Sheila, Jennifer, Araminda and lots of others whose names I didnt remember!
Shows - Excellent and fresh- no repeats! and wide variety all done by staff who also had ...