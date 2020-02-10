The first part of the cruise, Southampton to San Francisco in my case, was fine although there being only about 1300 passengers it was rather lifeless. The second part on entry to the Pacific was a disaster. Before reaching Manzanillo in Mexico the ship was rife with Covid. Both myself and wife were isolated in a state room reportedly with another 300 people supposedly. Whether one or two ...
There are limited areas where you can find a sun lounger round the pool. We went to to Pavilion Pool starboard on Deck 9, several times, as that is where the sun was. The bad news is that Deck 10 starboard is smoking. Every day we would be made to feel sick and asthma triggered by the bank of smokers a few feet above puffing away. There was one particular 'gentlemen' who every day would take ...
I sailed with Silversea back 2019, just prior to COVID. I was unable to select the correct date or itinerary from your list, but it was October and I did back to back cruises, embarked in Rome and disembarked in Barcelona.
I found both the ship and the staff to be wonderful! One of the reasons for writing this review is to give a bit of context to some of the unfavourable reviews on here, ...
Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
The Celebrity Constellation is even before the major Revolution overhaul scheduled in May 2020 an excellent ship. Very stable, not too crowded and in very good condition.
The staff is very, very friendly, no exceptions. Service onboard excellent.
Trip was changed, start and finish in Dubai with extra sea days. Even with less people aboard all the shows, music en entertainment was excellent, ...
Celebrity Cruises had to announce on the afternoon before we left home that the ship was no longer sailing from Singapore, but from Dubai. Amazingly we were redirected to Dubai for the first 4 nights instead of Singapore and whilst the hotel was not ideal (Holiday Inn in Festival City Dubai) it was adequate for 4 nights. The transport to and from the airport and Port Rashid on the day we set sail ...
As we were leaving home Celebrity changed the embarkation port from a Singapore to Dubai and dropped the Phuket port call All this was due to the evolving Covi-19 epidemic.
Onboard we were maybe at two-thirds occupation due to the cancellations. This meant that everything was much easier than expected - no pressure on sun beds, dinner times, buffet or the theatre.
The staff were excellent ...
We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this ensured that the ship and us did not got stuck in 14-days of quarantine somewhere. Regent did the right thing and was more than generous with the refund and future cruise discount. The ...
We chose this cruise because of it's itinerary. We have cruised a lot. In a nutshell, the ship itself met our expectations. Comfortable. Clean. Staff friendly and helpful. Food very good. Entertainment good. Our only disappointment were the excursions -- unless you pay extra, you get mediocre excursions -- mostly long bus rides. But the poor rating has nothing to do with the excursions. ...
We would strongly recommend that passengers considering a cruise choose Regent Seven Seas Cruises!
There are so many reasons that make a Regent cruise outstanding and a cut above the competitors:
• Perfect Size Ships: typically, 700-750 passengers. Not too big…not too small. On Regent you can always find others to share the experience without feeling lost, but you can also be very ...