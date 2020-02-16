  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Asia Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
3380 reviews

1-10 of 3,380 Asia Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Not as good as we expected

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
Leedstraveller
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Decent cabin, lovely ship, fellow passengers very nice Best food on the seas ? They have to be joking Tasteless curry Raw pork burger- that's just insane. the executive chef andI spoke about that. He said he was going to get the cook a thermometer. Lord only knows why he didn't have the proper equipment or training to start with Much of whatI had was cold Falafel that wasn't, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

COSTA is a very disorganised company!

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
2903happy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it visited the Countries and Ports we really like. I contacted Costa on 29th February the day before flying into Singapore and they told me the cruise was going ahead as originally planned. We had heard via (Facebook) that Cambodia and Vietnam ports had already been canceled, and I suspected that Thailand and Malaysian Ports were also going to be canceled as ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Complete waste of money

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Trixi2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

Four Suite Cruises on the Jade

Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

User Avatar
Mistermax
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

One Transatlantic, two southern Caribbean and one eastern Caribbean, all on the Jade.We're platinum level. The service was excellent. The entertainment in the Atrium was so good that we didn't even go to the Stardust theater. The bartenders you want to take home. Specialty dining excellent. Main dining room excellent.Food was excellent in all the restaurants. We had suites in the front and aft of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Large Balcony

WORSE CRUISE EVER

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
Rylea
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were really excited to be going on the Costa Fortuna cruise ship. We arranged for the appropriate visas for Cambodia, travel insurance and up to date passports as these were required documentations BY COSTA, otherwise you would be denied boarding the cruise. Well to start off, we were NOT EVEN ASKED for these documentations upon arrival and second, WE DID NOT NEED TO DO THE VISAS AS COSTA WOULD ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Paid for balcony but regular maintenance work made it impossible to enjoy

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
Riang
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Part of a package of 4 Cruises. We are a couple in our mid 70s who have been on several cruises and this is our first Costa Cruise. Cabin - spacious. Crew - overworked but wonderfully friendly, courteous and helpful. However, *No ice- bucket in cabin in spite of it being a Premium Balcony - whatever Premium means in the Mediterranean. The fridge was not called. *We only had ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Pleasantly surprised!

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
LisK
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this Far East Asia cruise six months ago after seeing it advertised in our local newspaper. It was included in a package with return flights to Singapore and was priced very reasonably. We always check reviews before making holiday bookings (cruises, hotels etc) but in this instance we didn't until after we had booked. After reading the many negative reviews about the Costa Fortuna we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Its an Italian /International Ship

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

User Avatar
JillnGordon
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Positives. Staff. Top class. Waiters - Excellent especially - Dining Melvic Z and Jansen Nicolas along with others we made good contact with and there was several of them. Thank you boys and girls - bar. Sheila, Jennifer, Araminda and lots of others whose names I didnt remember! Shows - Excellent and fresh- no repeats! and wide variety all done by staff who also had ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Top cruise, even before major overhaul

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
WouterM
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Celebrity Constellation is even before the major Revolution overhaul scheduled in May 2020 an excellent ship. Very stable, not too crowded and in very good condition. The staff is very, very friendly, no exceptions. Service onboard excellent. Trip was changed, start and finish in Dubai with extra sea days. Even with less people aboard all the shows, music en entertainment was excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews to Asia on Other Cruise Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Asia
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Asia
Windstar Cruises Wind Surf Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Asia
Azamara Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Asia
Star Cruises SuperStar Virgo Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Asia
Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Asia
