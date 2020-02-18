The first part of the cruise, Southampton to San Francisco in my case, was fine although there being only about 1300 passengers it was rather lifeless. The second part on entry to the Pacific was a disaster. Before reaching Manzanillo in Mexico the ship was rife with Covid. Both myself and wife were isolated in a state room reportedly with another 300 people supposedly. Whether one or two ...
There are limited areas where you can find a sun lounger round the pool. We went to to Pavilion Pool starboard on Deck 9, several times, as that is where the sun was. The bad news is that Deck 10 starboard is smoking. Every day we would be made to feel sick and asthma triggered by the bank of smokers a few feet above puffing away. There was one particular 'gentlemen' who every day would take ...
We chose this cruise because it visited the Countries and Ports we really like. I contacted Costa on 29th February the day before flying into Singapore and they told me the cruise was going ahead as originally planned. We had heard via (Facebook) that Cambodia and Vietnam ports had already been canceled, and I suspected that Thailand and Malaysian Ports were also going to be canceled as ...
Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
One Transatlantic, two southern Caribbean and one eastern Caribbean, all on the Jade.We're platinum level. The service was excellent. The entertainment in the Atrium was so good that we didn't even go to the Stardust theater. The bartenders you want to take home. Specialty dining excellent. Main dining room excellent.Food was excellent in all the restaurants. We had suites in the front and aft of ...
We were really excited to be going on the Costa Fortuna cruise ship. We arranged for the appropriate visas for Cambodia, travel insurance and up to date passports as these were required documentations BY COSTA, otherwise you would be denied boarding the cruise. Well to start off, we were NOT EVEN ASKED for these documentations upon arrival and second, WE DID NOT NEED TO DO THE VISAS AS COSTA WOULD ...
My wife & I booked this trip at the last minute and can honestly say "WOW!"
Although we had to miss Cambodia due to the virus situation we were blessed to have an overnight stay in Vietnam which turned out fantastic for us as it gave us time to see Ho Chi Minh and a trip down Mekong Delta.
The staff & crew were fantastic especially the waiters Damoder,David,Dede & Ernesto.
The ...
We chose this cruise on Valentine's Day when we found an amazing price on line. Flying from Manchester was quite smooth but our disembarkation in Thailand was so slow and frustrating. Once at the ship our check-in was quick and easy and our cases were at our room within the hour.
Our cabin: deck 2 outside was clean and tidy and our cabin crew kept it spotless throughout the cruise.
The ...
I was Very hesitant,husband booked it really wanted to go
(Without the virus) just wasn’t on my to do list
How wrong was abs amazing
Would not have gone to the countries without going on a cruise the itinerary was excellent and was adapted due to restrictions what also made it was knowing I was goin back to a wonderful friendly ship everything and everyone was amazing and made lasting ...
Part of a package of 4 Cruises.
We are a couple in our mid 70s who have been on several cruises and this is our first Costa Cruise.
Cabin - spacious.
Crew - overworked but wonderfully friendly, courteous and helpful.
However,
*No ice- bucket in cabin in spite of it being a Premium Balcony - whatever Premium means in the Mediterranean. The fridge was not called.
*We only had ...