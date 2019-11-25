Review for Jahan (Lindblad) to Asia

First and foremost, a trip with Lindblad always means perfection to me. Nothing is left to chance. And everyone connected with the trip is always stellar. I was not a fan of the decor on The Jahan but the cabin was roomy and the bed comfortable so I overlooked the decor for the most part. Most of us on ship thought that we needed more light in our cabins but honestly other than that, no complaints ...