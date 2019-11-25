Amazing experience!
The ship is beautiful and luxurious, the activities were exciting and interesting, I learned and experienced so much without once feeling overwhelmed.
The food was delicious and they worked with my limited diet, I have rheumatoid Arthritis and can't have nightshades. They made the necessary adjustments and were very kind about it.
The room was spotless, every time we ...
I had a great time discovering the waters of East Indonesia. We had daily opportunities for snorkeling around the region's hotspots. There were also excursions to islands such as Komodo where our guides helped us spot Komodo dragons and other native wildlife. The cuisine onboard was incredible too. Each day had a menu curated using regional flavors and ingredients. The suites were luxurious with ...
If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and ...
We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one ...
I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It ...
First and foremost, a trip with Lindblad always means perfection to me. Nothing is left to chance. And everyone connected with the trip is always stellar. I was not a fan of the decor on The Jahan but the cabin was roomy and the bed comfortable so I overlooked the decor for the most part. Most of us on ship thought that we needed more light in our cabins but honestly other than that, no complaints ...
We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels.
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on ...
Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
We just completed a 2 week cruise on the Ponant ship Le Bouganville to the Seychelle Islands in the Indian Ocean. It was sold to us as a National Geographic Expedition cruise. A summary of my review is as follows:
• The ship is clean, modern and has nice layout.
• The standard sized cabin was smaller than many cruise lines, but adequate. We found plenty of storage space available for our ...
Rarely have I been so disappointed by a cruise.
I booked, what was promised to be an "Expedition" cruise through the Indonesian archipelago, from Singapore to Darwin.
The supposed highlight of this cruise (and the main reason why I booked it) was the exclusive visit to an Orang-utan rehabilitation project in the Tanjung Puting National Park on Borneo.
Whilst for most other passengers on ...