Asia Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
19 reviews

1-10 of 19 Asia Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Flawless! Fabulous staff, food, activities and ship

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Lora Lora
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Amazing experience! The ship is beautiful and luxurious, the activities were exciting and interesting, I learned and experienced so much without once feeling overwhelmed. The food was delicious and they worked with my limited diet, I have rheumatoid Arthritis and can't have nightshades. They made the necessary adjustments and were very kind about it. The room was spotless, every time we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Incredible destination for snorkeling

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
ishanamity
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I had a great time discovering the waters of East Indonesia. We had daily opportunities for snorkeling around the region's hotspots. There were also excursions to islands such as Komodo where our guides helped us spot Komodo dragons and other native wildlife. The cuisine onboard was incredible too. Each day had a menu curated using regional flavors and ingredients. The suites were luxurious with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Raja Ampat dive and culture adventure

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Pedrooconnor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Perfect voyage

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Appreciative guest
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Barefoot Elegance

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Coffeefarmgirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Sailing with Lindblad to SE Asia

Review for Jahan (Lindblad) to Asia

User Avatar
Sharon Bonita
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

First and foremost, a trip with Lindblad always means perfection to me. Nothing is left to chance. And everyone connected with the trip is always stellar. I was not a fan of the decor on The Jahan but the cabin was roomy and the bed comfortable so I overlooked the decor for the most part. Most of us on ship thought that we needed more light in our cabins but honestly other than that, no complaints ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Best holiday ever!

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
nadyamahomed
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Spice Islands & Raja ampat

Review for Coral Adventurer to Asia

User Avatar
Jennycameron
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Greetings Jenny and thank you for your feedback and review on the Coral Adventurer's latest expeditions in the Spice Islands. This is a spectacular region to visit and we are thrilled that...

Sail Date: December 2019

Disappointing cruise - National Geographic involvement very low

Review for Le Bougainville to Asia

User Avatar
utexplore
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just completed a 2 week cruise on the Ponant ship Le Bouganville to the Seychelle Islands in the Indian Ocean. It was sold to us as a National Geographic Expedition cruise. A summary of my review is as follows: • The ship is clean, modern and has nice layout. • The standard sized cabin was smaller than many cruise lines, but adequate. We found plenty of storage space available for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Not an Expedition cruise - A disappointment

Review for Le Laperouse to Asia

User Avatar
Bamboo99
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Rarely have I been so disappointed by a cruise. I booked, what was promised to be an "Expedition" cruise through the Indonesian archipelago, from Singapore to Darwin. The supposed highlight of this cruise (and the main reason why I booked it) was the exclusive visit to an Orang-utan rehabilitation project in the Tanjung Puting National Park on Borneo. Whilst for most other passengers on ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

