No rating

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Southern

We had a balcony cabin on level 8. It was in a great location for us. Just up one Level to the Lido deck. The food was great as usual. The Matrie D was the same one we had on our first cruise. He was great and told him so. The staff was attentive as usual. We loved the 2.0 upgrades. Our favorite was the serenity decks. The lower deck was always full and crowded, we just went up to 14 and enjoyed ...