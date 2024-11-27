The Good:
- Easy ship to get around.
- Generally very good food, but some basic items would disappear for a few days.
- Some very good, if expensive, shore excursions.
- A particularly friendly mix of guests from the USA, Canada, the UK (in that order) and beyond.
The Not-So-Good:
- Chaotic embarkation process that took 1 1/2 hours. No greeting, no welcome drink.
- Very ...
MY EXPERIENCE: Oceania Insignia with 700 passengers was amazing. We could dock where the big ships could not. The speaker, Malcolm Teasdale, educated us about the 7,000 islands in the Caribbean. Learned about the West & French Indies, Lesser, Leeward & Greater Antilles, and Leeward & Windward Islands. This is a FANTASTIC itinerary - and we got the 15-day instead of just the 12-day ...