Not the Oceania We Remember

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Insignia

ekimbry
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Good: - Easy ship to get around. - Generally very good food, but some basic items would disappear for a few days. - Some very good, if expensive, shore excursions. - A particularly friendly mix of guests from the USA, Canada, the UK (in that order) and beyond. The Not-So-Good: - Chaotic embarkation process that took 1 1/2 hours. No greeting, no welcome drink. - Very ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear that you had a less than ideal experience on Insignia. Although, we are glad that the food onboard was great it’s unfortunate to hear some of amenities were not so good....

Sail Date: November 2024

Oceania Caribbean Education

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Insignia

Rnovicki
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

MY EXPERIENCE: Oceania Insignia with 700 passengers was amazing. We could dock where the big ships could not. The speaker, Malcolm Teasdale, educated us about the 7,000 islands in the Caribbean. Learned about the West & French Indies, Lesser, Leeward & Greater Antilles, and Leeward & Windward Islands. This is a FANTASTIC itinerary - and we got the 15-day instead of just the 12-day ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your glowing review! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us. Our team strives to deliver exceptional service, and it’s wonderful to know we hit the...

Sail Date: November 2024

Aruba to France Insignia Cruise Reviews
