When going on certain cruises, situations arise where your cruise ship simply can't be used, such as getting to excursions in rocky, shallow waters. That's where a Zodiac boat comes in -- an expedition craft that assists in getting you and other cruisers where your cruise ship simply can't.

Larger cruise ships use tenders for getting passengers to and from shore, smaller ships -- especially in the adventure category -- use Zodiacs to provide the same service or for nature-viewing excursions. Initially created in the 1930s for naval aviation, Zodiacs today come in different shapes and sizes -- and have a unique application in the cruising industry.

Cruise Critic has extensive experience with Zodiacs, so we've gone ahead and compiled our knowledge of these helpful boats to assist in answering your questions.