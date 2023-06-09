1. Carnival Cruise Age Policy

Minimum age to cruise with Carnival: Babies must be at least 6 months old on the day the ship sails (embarkation day) to sail on most Carnival cruises. The exceptions are trans-ocean crossings and remote itineraries with more than two consecutive sea days, where the minimum age is 12 months. On cruises from Australia, if it includes any foreign port (Pacific Islands, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hawaii), infants must be 12 months old at embarkation.

Rules for cruising alone on Carnival: Passengers must be 21 years old as of embarkation day to travel on their own. Travelers under the age of 21 must travel with a relative or guardian (doesn't need to be a legal guardian) who is at least 25 years old. Exceptions are made for legally married couples, including same-sex couples and qualified military personnel.

Passengers who are up to 12 years old do not have to be in the same cabin as their parents or guardians. However, they must be in an adjoining cabin or directly across the hall in a non-balcony stateroom unless there is a relative or guardian at least 25 years old. Passengers ages 13 to 17 can occupy a cabin up to three rooms away from their chaperoning adult.

Minimum age to leave a Carnival ship on your own: Passengers must be 18 or older to go on a ship-sponsored shore excursion on their own. Minors aged 16 and older may debark the ship without a parent or guardian unless the parent or guardian specifically raises the age limit, which can only be done by contacting the security department. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult (18+) within the same travel group to debark the ship.

Carnival cruise venues with age restrictions: Passengers must be 18 or older to do the following: enter the casino, play table games or slot machines, purchase a bingo card, play bingo, use the fitness center on their own, use spa facilities (steam and sauna rooms, thermal suites and thalassotherapy pools), enter the dance club after 10 p.m and attend late-night comedy club shows.

Passengers must be 21 or older to enter Serenity adults-only deck spaces (a quiet outdoor deck area dedicated for the sole use of adults). Teens ages 12 to 17 can use the fitness center when accompanied by a parent or guardian, and teens 13 to 17 can book ZSpa treatments (spa services that offer adult and teen-specific options), but only if an adult is present. (Passengers of all ages can access salon services, such as manicures and hairstyling.)