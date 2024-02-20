If you’re the kind of cruiser who likes to have an active vacation, river cruising can be a great option, as it often involves lots of walking, and many cruise lines offer activities like biking or hiking excursions as part of the experience.
If you really want to amp it up, though, you can choose an active touring company like Backroads, which has been partnered with river cruise line AmaWaterways since 2015.
Backroads offers partial- and full-ship charters on AmaWaterways ships on multiple rivers in Europe, including the popular Danube and Rhine. Since 1979, Backroads has given travelers an active option for exploring the world, and its AmaWaterways partnership is a natural one, as AmaWaterways is a leader in offering active and wellness programming onboard its river ships.
I’ve been active my entire adult life and long had an interest in trying a Backroads cruise, but biking isn’t necessarily my forte. Still, when the opportunity to sail on a biking trip arose, I jumped. Then, as the trip grew closer, the reality set in that I could be biking 40 miles or more a day, and I started to wonder, “Am I actually fit enough to do this trip?”
The answer, it turned out: absolutely yes. And you probably are, too. Here’s what you should know about taking a biking river cruise with Backroads, and why you shouldn’t let the fear of not keeping up stop you from booking this incredible and challenging experience.
When you book a Backroads biking cruise, chances are, you’ll be one of fewer than 20 people who have done so. The ship also will have guests on it who are not part of the Backroads team, and you’ll probably spend little time with those AmaWaterways guests outside your biking group. (This is called a partial ship charter.)
And that’s OK, because you’ll bond quickly with your group -- the Backroads trip leaders and your fellow passengers.
At 47, I was the youngest guest by almost a decade, which included riders all the way into their 80s. (Families are welcome, and kids options are available through Backroads; AmaWaterways is famously a family-friendly river cruise line.) We had 16 in our group on a Bordeaux region cruise on AmaDolce, with guests from the U.S. and Canada.
Some people in our group were regular cyclists as part of their routines back home, while others were mostly hobbyists. Most were married to their traveling companion, though the two cyclists in their 80s were lifelong friends who love to travel together.
In some cases, one partner was more into the biking, while the other was there for fun and support. Those who were in it for the fun tended to group together, chatting as they leisurely rode rather than cranking out hard mile after hard mile – their partners set a quicker pace and often were at the front of the pack.
Our group generally was of average to strong in terms of fitness, but no one was pushing 100% all the time, which made the trip far more convivial. Everyone seemed to appreciate the fun of the experience and took time to stop and smell the vineyards – of which there are many in Bordeaux -- and snap plenty of photos.
Booking with Backroads, you don’t have to bring anything except your evening clothes for on the ship and some athletic clothes for when you are riding. (AmaWaterways has onboard laundry service if things get particularly sweaty.)
Your bike, helmet, padded seat, water bottles and anything else you can think of will be provided for you – even sunscreen. (Some guests elected to bring their own ancillary gear, like biking shoes to clip in or specialized helmets, but most were content with the gear Backroads provided.)
You’ll also get a GPS tracker, which is preprogrammed with your route, so you essentially just follow the beeps and instructions. This also helps break up groups; you can ride at your own pace, stopping for photos or as much rest as you need, knowing the GPS will get you to the check-in points and back to the riverboat. We had a few issues with these – they suddenly switched to French instructions, for example – but were impressed with their ease of use, overall.
I was annoyed at the time, thinking I could easily handle the hills, but when we actually showed up for our first ride, all but three of 16 in our group had elected to ride e-bikes. I absolutely appreciated having it for hills, and I watched somewhat gleefully as my husband huffed and puffed on some of the longer, steeper hills, where he was passed by 80-year-olds on e-assist bikes, shouting words of encouragement.
If you’re stubborn like me, keeping the e-bike on the lowest setting for most of the ride will essentially make up for the weight the motor adds while still giving you a challenging experience. I moved up to the second or third setting only on steep hills.
We did two rides most days; one generally was shorter (10 to 15 miles) and one longer (30 to 40 miles or so). You can opt to do as many rides as you want, and you can skip some if you’d rather do a city tour with AmaWaterways or explore a port on your own. All rides also have one or two check-in spots, where you meet up with the van, have snacks and refreshments, and can elect to stop pedaling and take a ride back to the ship in the van.
My husband and I did all but the last 10 miles on our final day, instead electing to visit a beach, and finished our trip with more than 200 miles. Almost all guests in our group did at least 95% of the mileage offered.
Routes are clearly defined each day by excellent trip leaders, who are honest about the difficulty. They also outline longer-loop additions (for the avid cyclists in the group) and what the absolute must-sees are. Your experience will be molded by the leaders; thankfully, Backroads does an excellent job of hiring. Our team of four were friendly, loved cycling, were versed in quick fixes and medical care (minor spills happen) and fun.
Being able to be on a bike for several hours, sometimes in the hot sun, sometimes in the pouring rain, is important. You should know that you can handle the rigors of mileage and have some cardio endurance.
At home, my husband and I work out most days, mixing in strength and conditioning with cardio work like running or biking. Others in our group mostly walk or do light biking at home. No one said they did close to the mileage at home that we did on this trip. Our 80-year-old friends from this trip generally are active, and they both got e-bikes at home so they could prepare for this trip together.
The point is, no one in our group would be considered an elite athlete anymore (I say anymore, as one woman in our group had been an Olympic athlete in her youth). Everyone was active at home, but no one was so fit as to be intimidating to anyone on a Backroads trip.
That said, it's always a good idea to check with your doctor if you're considering a fitness cruise.
Like many of my fellow Gen Xers, my bike was my freedom as a kid. Before I could drive, I’d spend hours on my bike, zipping around town, into the country and to the neighborhood pool -- completely unfettered.
As I got older, I biked less. Much less. Until 2020, I occasionally would bike to work (about two miles from my home), but after the pandemic closed our office, my commuter bike sat unused. I also had an at-home stationary bike, which I would use to take classes through my Peloton app. Ultimately, though, until this cruise, biking was not my preferred form of exercise.
If you’re like me -- you have some biking experience but haven’t been on a real bicycle for years -- it’s a good start. Just don’t expect to hop on a bike for the first time in decades on your first ride with Backroads. You’ll quickly regret not prepping a bit.
We booked this cruise for September in the early spring, and I immediately upped the time on my stationary bike when the weather was snowy. I aimed for 15 to 20 miles three to four days a week. I added biker specific leg workouts (including stretching) to my workout routine.
In the summer, I was biking on the real thing, up big hills in Colorado and in hot conditions. The most time I spent on my bike was 90 minutes. The key for me was being comfortable in traffic again, and that should be something you are comfortable with before your Backroads river cruise.
(Fun fact: Most of the falls off bikes on a Backroads trip occur within the first hour of the first ride, when people are getting used to things like a new bike, unusual terrain and traffic. Learn more about doctors and medical facilities onboard cruise ships.)
I probably overtrained for this trip, but it immensely helped my confidence, so I have no regrets for putting in the work. Other guests on our sailing put on more mileage ahead of the trip; some much less.
More than anything, a Backroads trip is about fun. I tend to be someone who takes myself a bit too seriously, but ahead of this trip, I promised myself I would try everything, not beat myself up if I couldn’t keep up and commit to being in the moment.
That attitude definitely made my experience the best it could be. I enjoyed every second of biking through the beautiful scenery Bordeaux had to offer, loved each wine we sampled along the way, pushed myself when long-mile rides sounded scary and made great friends who were open to the fun of the whole trip.
In the end, I did things I didn’t know I was capable of and felt so proud each day getting off the bike. I was sore when I went to bed each night, but I woke up eager to hop on the bike each morning and take on my next adventure. Plus, all that mileage let me indulge in the great food onboard and ashore, guilt-free.
A Backroads river cruise is a special experience, and I can’t wait until my next one.