What to Expect on a Backroads Cruise with AmaWaterways

Backroads provides helmets for its guests on a cycling cruise. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Booking with Backroads, you don’t have to bring anything except your evening clothes for on the ship and some athletic clothes for when you are riding. (AmaWaterways has onboard laundry service if things get particularly sweaty.)

Your bike, helmet, padded seat, water bottles and anything else you can think of will be provided for you – even sunscreen. (Some guests elected to bring their own ancillary gear, like biking shoes to clip in or specialized helmets, but most were content with the gear Backroads provided.)

You’ll also get a GPS tracker, which is preprogrammed with your route, so you essentially just follow the beeps and instructions. This also helps break up groups; you can ride at your own pace, stopping for photos or as much rest as you need, knowing the GPS will get you to the check-in points and back to the riverboat. We had a few issues with these – they suddenly switched to French instructions, for example – but were impressed with their ease of use, overall.

Backroads bikes are top of the line, and some, like this one, include electric assist. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

I was annoyed at the time, thinking I could easily handle the hills, but when we actually showed up for our first ride, all but three of 16 in our group had elected to ride e-bikes. I absolutely appreciated having it for hills, and I watched somewhat gleefully as my husband huffed and puffed on some of the longer, steeper hills, where he was passed by 80-year-olds on e-assist bikes, shouting words of encouragement.

If you’re stubborn like me, keeping the e-bike on the lowest setting for most of the ride will essentially make up for the weight the motor adds while still giving you a challenging experience. I moved up to the second or third setting only on steep hills.

We did two rides most days; one generally was shorter (10 to 15 miles) and one longer (30 to 40 miles or so). You can opt to do as many rides as you want, and you can skip some if you’d rather do a city tour with AmaWaterways or explore a port on your own. All rides also have one or two check-in spots, where you meet up with the van, have snacks and refreshments, and can elect to stop pedaling and take a ride back to the ship in the van.

My husband and I did all but the last 10 miles on our final day, instead electing to visit a beach, and finished our trip with more than 200 miles. Almost all guests in our group did at least 95% of the mileage offered.

Routes are clearly defined each day by excellent trip leaders, who are honest about the difficulty. They also outline longer-loop additions (for the avid cyclists in the group) and what the absolute must-sees are. Your experience will be molded by the leaders; thankfully, Backroads does an excellent job of hiring. Our team of four were friendly, loved cycling, were versed in quick fixes and medical care (minor spills happen) and fun.