The Bottom Line: Who are Yacht Cruises For?

The infinity pool aboard Emerald Sakara (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Sailing on a yacht can offer a number of benefits not found in other styles of cruising. But these benefits may appeal more to certain types of travelers than others, so it's important to understand what a sailing on a yacht cruise entails, both on board and ashore.

Experienced cruisers who have vast and in-depth knowledge of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean can benefit from enjoying a different side of the region on a yacht cruise itinerary. As previously mentioned, yacht itineraries in the Caribbean will often visit several islands that are seldom or never included on other cruise itineraries.

Similarly, independent-minded travelers who revel in making their own plans when tackling a new destination also stand to benefit from off-the-beaten-path itineraries like Emerald’s Hidden Charms of the Caribbean.

A Caribbean itinerary on a yacht cruise can offer diversity of destinations -- for instance, islands with robust shopping opportunities like St. Barts and nature-friendly destinations like Vieques island or St. John -- but more often than not you will find yourself in places with limited amenities. While you won't call at any destination that's completely devoid of development (even tiny Prickly Pear Island has basic creature comforts), expect most of these islands to be more on the rugged side. For certain types of travelers, this feeds perfectly into the allure of an ideal destination, but they can be challenging for passengers with limited mobility or that otherwise require certain comforts.

Emerald Sakara uses a tender to access destinations in the Caribbean (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Further to this point, the use of tenders to access destinations has both advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, it affords additional flexibility to visit destinations for longer periods than docking would allow. There’s also a certain sense of adventure and remoteness attached to boarding a tender to reach lesser-visited islands of the Caribbean.

But when seas are choppy, it can be a chore to board the tiny boats, especially for passengers with limited mobility. The time it takes to go from the yacht to shore and back on the tender can also be a deterrent for some passengers who may prefer quicker access to the destinations.

If you enjoy staying on board in an uncrowded setting more than discovering destinations, there’s also plenty to like on a yacht cruise. The comfort and elegance of the yacht-style ship is alluring for travelers who enjoy kicking back in the comfort of their cabin balcony or by the pool and simply enjoy the tropical views. But by virtue of being small vessels, yacht cruises will also offer limited entertainment and dining venues.