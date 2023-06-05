The first Chris Jericho cruise, hosted by the wrestling supernova, was held in fall 2018, and the event caused so much buzz, it continues to roll on. Expect this Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise -- titled the Four Leaf Clover -- to have some of your favorite AEW and former WWF/WWE stars, such as Mark Henry, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Cardona, Nick Gage, Nick Aldis, Moose, Sabu and Hacksaw Jim Duggan as well as bands and comedians.
The four-day full-charter cruise sails roundtrip from Miami, February 2-6, 2023. As part of the voyage, 2,394-passenger Norwegian Pearl will visit Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian's private island in the Bahamas.
Tickets for the Chris Jericho cruise are a hot commodity, and cabins sell out fast. The Four Leaf Clover cruise will feature a brand-new game show, called Are You Smarter than Le Champion?, a shipwide Deck Wars competition and the return of favorites like Drunken Spelling Bee.
Wrestling -- and a lot of it -- is the obvious appeal. AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is the onboard promoter, and competitions will take place every day. Imagine a huge wrestling ring with awesome sight lines in the middle of a pool deck; reviews of the first cruise praised the intimacy of it all. Beyond wrestling, the Ship of Jericho boasts a lineup of hard rock, blues and metal bands, starting with Jericho's own group Fozzy. (Fun fact: Jericho was inspired to do the first Rager at Sea after he played with his band on the KISS Kruise). Other bands include 80s favorite Quiet Riot, Royal Bliss and Raven, as well as others. Comedian Brad Williams will be the "master of laughs."
Several podcasts will be taped onboard, including Jericho's own "Talk is Jericho."
Finally, expect autograph sessions, activities hosted by wrestlers, theme nights, panels, meet and greets, and more.
Tattooed and ready to rumble (in the partying sense), the passengers on the Chris Jericho cruise take the "rager" name to heart, but it's not all about the shots. Professional wrestling fans cite the community spirit of it all. Essentially, this cruise is Jericho's personal project, so expect his likes and dislikes to prevail.
Fans of pro wrestling and those who love them will find this sailing a perfect fit.
This cruise is run by Sixthman, a theme cruise operator owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Bookings are done via www.chrisjerichocruise.com. This cruise generally sells out, but as of August 2022, cabins were available.