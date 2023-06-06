Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine presents adventurous dining in an Alice in Wonderland-inspired setting. The restaurant's menu is a dreamscape of creatively presented modern dishes, created using molecular gastronomy techniques.

Ambiance

From the moment you walk in the door, you'll know you've passed through the looking glass. Wonderland's whimsical decor includes mismatched furniture, kaleidoscopic visuals on the chairs and trippy neon lights. But it's not just your surroundings that will have you feeling like your world has just gone topsy-turvy. Menus, when handed to you, are blank, but slowly reveal their bounty of dishes divided into six elements: sun, sea, ice, earth, fire and dreams. Plates feature dry ice, edible foam, unexpected flavors and shapes that defy the imagination. Expect to hear giggles and oohs and ahhs while dining; Royal Caribbean's Wonderland is as much about the experience as it is the food.

Meals

The six-course dinner menu features small plate items meant to expand your culinary boundaries. You can choose for yourself or ask the waiter to create your experience for you. Fans of simple food might want to avoid Wonderland restaurant, as the menu is chockablock with items like "liquid" olives, crispy crab cones, "vanishing" noodles and truffled eggs served in the shell. Simpler menu items do exist, though they are often presented unusually; a plate of baby vegetables, for instance, is designed to look like the veggies are growing out of a garden. Other menu items include slow-cooked baby beets, tempura caviar, sashimi of red and white tuna, a duck liver fritter, Cuban pork shank and Key lime lollipops. Gluten- and lactose-free as well as vegetarian options are available.

Price

Dining at Wonderland on Royal Caribbean will set you back $45 per person.

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Wonderland Restaurant?

Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine is found on the following Royal Caribbean ships:

Anthem of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

