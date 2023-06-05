WOD on the Waves: Photos From a CrossFit-Themed Cruise

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2019/ss-wod-cruise-hero2.jpg" alt=" (Photo: Ashley Kosciolek/Cruise Critic)" title=" (Photo: Ashley Kosciolek/Cruise Critic)" <br="" />

If you're a fitness fanatic, it's unlikely that you'd consider pairing CrossFit's strict exercise and nutrition regimen with a cruise, a type of travel known for inducing laziness and sparking overindulgence. But when it comes to fitness vacations, you'd be hard-pressed to find one more intense or more fun than WOD on the Waves.

From Jan. 21–25, 2019, CrossFit enthusiasts set sail on Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas to enjoy the first-ever sailing of WOD on the Waves. On this unofficial CrossFit cruise, the ship's sports court, sun deck, mini-golf course and helipad were converted into gyms, and passengers rubbed elbows with CrossFit Games athletes who coached workouts, hosted happy hours and led game shows onboard.

So, what made the experience a win? Healthy (and tasty) food, free product giveaways, theme parties, fitness seminars and multiple daily workouts are a few of the highlights. Check out our photos to see just how well CrossFit, cruise ships and camaraderie do go together.

The next WOD on the Waves cruise was supposed to take place April 16 to 20, 2020, onboard Celebrity Infinity, sailing from Miami to Nassau and Perfect Day at Cococay. All-star athletes and trainers on the lineup included Chris Hinshaw, Rich Froning and Brooke Wells. This cruise was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; 2021 sail dates have not yet been announced.