Finding the Best Winter Cruise Deals: 5 Things to Watch

Dreaming of January cruises? You’re not alone. Winter may be a magical time for cozying up with a good book and cup of cocoa, but it’s also a cruise-lover’s optimal time for seeking out cruise deals.

In between the various holiday sailings and spring break cruises, deals during shoulder season can stretch your vacation dollar. That means more days at sea and additional ports to explore, while often saving enough for your next cruise getaway.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deals may offer some of the best deals for vacation planning, but Wave Season -- which runs January through March -- is another sure bet for cheap winter cruises.

Want to know more ways to save and plan for the best winter cruise deals ever? The following tips should have you packing your bags in no time.