Windstar Cruises' Windstar Yacht Club Loyalty Program

The Windstar Yacht Club is Windstar Cruises' one-size-fits-all loyalty program for past passengers. Passengers are automatically enrolled after their first sailing.
Perks include upgrades, cocktail parties and discounts. Plus, for every new friend or family member referred, Yacht Club members and their referred guests will each receive $100 in onboard credit.
5-percent discount on most cruises
Additional 5-percent discount on sailings booked within 60 days of disembarking previous cruise
Free one-category upgrade at check-in (from one cabin category to the next cabin category up, or from one suite category to the next suite category up)
Discounted upgrade from standard cabin to suite at check-in
Access to exclusive onboard cocktail reception
Invitation to dine with the captain or officers
Exclusive onboard bonuses, discounts and amenities
Commemorative welcome aboard gift
Discounts at Windstar Partner Properties, which include hotels, resorts and tour companies