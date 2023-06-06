Will a Cruise Dining Package Save You Money?

Norwegian Cruise Line's Dining Package: More Means Less

Cost: Norwegian Cruise Line's Specialty Dining Package (SDP) -- formerly known as the Ultimate Dining Package (UDP) -- ranges from $69 per person for three specialty meals to $199 per person for 14 meals in extra-fee restaurants on all ships. Prices reflect online rates, which save $10 per person when booked in advance. Passengers are asked to call for pricing on cruises lasting longer than 15 days. Restaurants covered by the package include Norwegian's French and Italian restaurants, including Le Bistro and La Cucina, plus Cagney's Steakhouse, Moderno Churrascaria, Los Lobos, Q Texas Smokehouse, Margaritaville at Sea and Teppanyaki.

What's not included: Dinner theater dining (such as Illusionarium or Cirque Dreams), as well as certain restaurants such as Ocean Blue and Bayamo aren't included. However, if you have purchased the SDP, you can dine at several non-included venues for only a slight upcharge. For example, dinner theater shows start at $10 per person, while Ocean Blue will only cost $15 a head, when you'd normally pay more than that for an entree. Sushi, tapas and the raw bar can all be accessed for just $7 each. A 20 percent gratuity and a service charge are not included in the package price. Beverages are additional, as well as certain dishes in Le Bistro or Cagney's.

Does it save you money? We think so.

Why? Perhaps unsurprisingly, the more meals you purchase, the less they cost. (The 14-meal package comes in at a little more than $14 per person, per meal.) If you're a fan of the onboard restaurants included in the SDP and plan on eating there every night, even the smallest package saves you money on menu pricing -- if not with an entree alone than certainly with an appetizer in tow. Want more of a reason to book? All Norwegian Cruise Line restaurants (excluding Moderno Churrascaria and Teppanyaki, which retain their cover charge model) have now transitioned to a la carte pricing. La Cucina, Le Bistro and Cagney's are still no additional charge with the package, even if menu items have exceeded the sum total of previous covers (creating more of a value for package purchasers).

How to book: Purchase online under "Dining" once logged in to ncl.com/myncl or through any Norwegian reservations associate or travel agent. You can also purchase a dining package onboard on the first or second day of your cruise. For three- and four-day cruises, the SDP may only be purchased on the first day of your cruise.