Expedition Guides and Keeping a Sharp Eye Out

Passengers on National Geographic Resolution spot two polar bears in the distance in the Arctic. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

To help ensure you see all the wildlife, expedition guides on your cruise ship will call out when the polar bears and other critters appear. When there’s a big sighting – a polar bear or humpback whale, for example – you’ll likely hear an announcement over the ship’s PA system.

That said, a few tips will have you sightseeing like an expert. First, think of the ship as a clock, with the bow at 12 o’clock and the stern at 6. Guides will describe locations using spots on the clock. “Look at 2 o’clock, about 500 meters from shore.” Get used to meters vs. feet or even yards when it comes to distances, as the metric system rules on ships.

Also, bring your own binoculars. If you don’t have a pair already, visit a store and try them out before purchasing, and practice with them at home. Good binoculars aren’t cheap, but think of them as an investment you’ll use on any expedition cruise. Some ships will provide binoculars for all guests to use onboard, but most will only offer a handful of binoculars to be shared, and we’ve seen passengers get quite covetous of them. Additionally, many ships offer one or two spotting scopes – set up on tripods – that get you closer to the action. Often, though, guides are using these to help with spotting, so getting your turn isn’t always easy. (Guides can get as excited as passengers about seeing polar bears and the like, occasionally forgetting to offer to share. Just ask!)

Bring your binoculars with you everywhere. You don’t want to be at dinner when the captain calls out polar bears, then have to rush back to your room to grab your binoculars, only to discover those bears have gone into the water and no longer are visible.

Finally, if you’re having trouble seeing the polar bear that everyone else seems to be ooing and ahing over, ask a guide for help spotting. They might take your binoculars and set you in the right direction, or they could give you specific directs, like, “See the four-hump iceberg at 8 o’clock? There’s a dark streak of water 30 meters behind it. Look to the right. At the end of the dark water, where it starts to hit the sun, you’ll see two bear heads poking out of the water.” This kind of instruction is invaluable in finding wildlife.