The Winter Months Offer Better Cruise Deals

Starting in mid-to-late December and continuing on into January, cruise lines begin rolling out deals, perks and incentives to entice cruisers to set sail. Known in the industry as "Wave Season", these deals used to be all about discounts on cruise fares.

Today, however, these cruise deals have evolved into something else: enticing packages with value-loaded add-ons. Cruise lines might throw in a complimentary drink package, or a specialty dining experience at one (or more) of the ship's for-fee restaurant venues. Some cruise lines will offer onboard credits, free Wi-Fi internet access, free shore excursions, and even free or discounted economy and business-class airfare -- particularly if you're booking an ultra-luxury cruise vacation.

While it's true that cruise lines roll out deals and specials all year long, few lines do so at the same time -- except during Wave Season. Between December and March, every cruise line is running some sort of value-added promotion. And that makes the possibilities and choices endless.