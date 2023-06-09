Why Visit the Yukon on an Alaska Cruise Tour?

Alaska's natural splendor knows no bounds, providing remarkable views anywhere and everywhere a visitor turns. Alaska's name derives from the Aleut word "Alyeska," which means "great land." A rather fitting name, if you ask us.
Towering glaciers, snow-capped mountains kissing and soaring above the clouds, clear turquoise glacial rivers, unique wildlife calmly strolling the lands -- all appearing endless and gifting onlookers with both humility and serenity. The natural sights alone are more than enough to make for a trip of a lifetime.
While Alaskan cruises are undeniably the most popular way to visit the Last Frontier, what about the state's arguably just-as beautiful neighbor, the Yukon? Alaska is indescribably beautiful -- there is no doubt about that -- but the Yukon is, too, yet is so often overshadowed by its more popular neighbor to the west.
We set out on an 11-day Alaska cruise tour with Holland America Line to discover not only Alaska but the oft-overlooked Canadian Yukon territory as well.
Beginning in Anchorage, our itinerary started with the land tour first, which stopped at hot spots in Alaska (Anchorage, Denali National Park, Fairbanks and Skagway) and the Yukon (Dawson City and Whitehorse). After our land tour concluded in Skagway, we boarded Holland America's Koningsdam and sailed from Skagway to Glacier Bay and Ketchikan, along with a day of scenic cruising the Inside Passage before arriving at Vancouver.
Canada's Yukon territory borders Alaska's eastern side and is the northwesternmost part of Canada -- one that is practically untouched by people. With a population of just over 41,000 people spanning the entire territory and an estimated population of 70,000 moose, it's safe to assume the Yukon has more wildlife than people.
The Yukon is also 30% larger than the state of California. With only one city -- Whitehorse, home to a staggering population of 25,000 people and also the capital city of the territory -- the Yukon couldn't be more different.
The Yukon also features unending natural, rugged, unperturbed beauty to show off to its ogling visitors. But, for the few established places that are in the Yukon, they provide sightseers with unforgettable experiences as well.
We can talk about numbers and statistics all we want, but these are limiting and don't quite speak to what is truly so unique, so enticing about the Yukon.
The Yukon is best described as a step back in time. While certain places in Alaska can be as well, the Yukon seems to work even more diligently to retain the Gold Rush essence in its towns and city.
Dawson is a great example of such a place. Imagine dirt roads, wooden boards for sidewalks, store facades with the Gold Rush-style font and an overall "never in a rush to get anywhere" atmosphere. New buildings in the town must meet certain standards and regulations that match the Gold Rush theme, too, so it will remain this way for years to come.
What's more are the people that call this place home. The community is something felt here, breathed here, integrated into the natural life here. Everyone is trusted and trusting; everyone respects nature and other people, tourists and locals alike. As the general manager of the Westmark Inn Tracy Abbott told us, "It's hard to explain Dawson; it's a feeling. It just sinks into you."
The quaintness and historical presence in Dawson is undoubtedly alluring, but the natural beauty that surrounds it for miles (or kilometres) is is equally so. Our drive from Whitehorse to Skagway in Alaska, for example, offered some of the most spectacular scenery I've ever experienced.
We climbed and wound through snow-drenched mountains, touched then surpassed the clouds, admired pristine glacial creeks, saw the world's smallest desert (Carcross Desert) and practically drooled over vibrant, calm lakes like Emerald Lake.
This landscape was simply beyond-words-beautiful and to witness it amongst occasional small established towns was refreshing. It was a humbling reminder that we are just animals on this planet, much like the moose and caribou that roam it with us. The Earth isn't ours, nor will it ever be; rather, it owns us. And for a city girl like myself, this was a reminder I unknowingly needed.
The Yukon's population may lack in numbers, but it certainly isn't short of quirky individuals -- and quirky people lead to quirky goings-on. One of our favorite quirky experiences was the chance to sample the famous (or infamous) Sourtoe Cocktail in Dawson City -- and, yes, you unfortunately read that correctly.
The Sourtoe Cocktail is indeed a cocktail (a double shot of alcohol) but instead of the common olive or lime wedge garnish, it instead features a real pickled human toe.
The Sourtoe Cocktail started when a bootlegger lost his toe to frostbite and his "colleague" preserved it in alcohol. Many years later, Captain Dick Stevenson discovered the pickled toe while cleaning out an abandoned cabin -- but it wasn't until after he drank the alcohol it sat in he realized what the dark, olive-like object was.
Captain Stevenson then (for reasons that don't quite compute with yours truly) saw a business opportunity and began selling alcoholic beverages with, yes, a human toe in them.
And thus Dawson City's crown jewel was born: the Sourtoe Cocktail. While it did originally start in the Westmark Hotel, it moved to the The Downtown, a Coast Hotel, and there it remains as its flagship beverage. You can even find a small memorial for the Captain there, where his urn sits. The urn, of course, is toe-shaped.
If you're wondering if we tried the Sourtoe Cocktail, we sure did because hey -- how often are we going to get the chance to try alcohol with a pickled human toe in it? As they say, when in Dawson…
But that's just what's so remarkable and unique about the Yukon: you never know what kind of bizarre, cringey, questionable yet memorable things you're going to encounter. And that's a large part of the Yukon's draw.
While I so very much enjoyed the cruise tour overall, it's important to know that the land tour portion can be especially exhausting. We stayed most places for one night, sometimes two, so there was a ton of unpacking and repacking as we moved between locations, hotels and resorts.
The distance you need to travel can be somewhat overwhelming, too. For example, our bus ride from Dawson City and Whitehorse took eight hours.
However, it is so worth the exhaustion to experience this magical part of the world. Holland America took care of every individual on our tour and we witnessed nature at its finest. We met some incredible people, too -- both on our tour with us and those we encountered along the way.
If you're interested in witnessing head-scratching quirks, seeing nature at its most rugged without hordes of other tourists, and you don't mind sitting in a bus for several hours at a stretch, then I simply couldn't recommend visiting the Yukon enough.
"Larger than life," the Yukon is an unforgettable experience for all the right reasons.