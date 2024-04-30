Sponsored by Viking
With warm temperatures and long daylight hours, a vacation with Viking this summer is the ideal time to take a leisurely European river cruise.
Not only have you got the Paris Olympics taking place this August, there is also the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy, France; the Euro 2024 Football (soccer) Championship, taking place across Germany, as well as Europe's largest free open air music festival, taking place in June on Danube Island, in Vienna – one of many European cities Viking sails to.
Many riverside cities and villages host other colorful summer festivals and events, and Viking Longships moor in the heart of town close to the celebrations.
Back onboard, you can relax on your balcony, the Aquavit Terrace or sun deck to watch the world float by and then enjoy an al fresco cocktail as the sun dips over the horizon. Only having to pack and unpack once, a river cruise is a unique and relaxing way to enjoy the best Europe has to offer. No tiring road trips or moving hotel every few days -- you just sit back and let the castles, charming small vineyards and villages come to you.
Here are five of our favorite Viking summertime cruises.
This summer Paris will be in the world spotlight when it hosts the 2024 Olympic Games -- the biggest event ever organized in France. Taking place from July 26th to August 11th, there's never been a more exciting time to visit one of Europe's most beautiful capitals and soak up the buzzing atmosphere, which will continue long after the last gold medal has been handed out.
Paris, known as the "La Ville-Lumiere" or "City of Light" after it became the first European capital to use gas lighting to illuminate its streets, will certainly have an electric atmosphere this year as it hosts the Olympic Games. Viking's Cities of Light sailing includes two nights in Paris, so as well as seeing the sights on included shore excursions you can join Parisians in one of the outdoor cafés to sip a café au lait or kir royal and enjoy a spot of people watching.
The 12-day itinerary continues along the Main, Rhine and Moselle and also includes a further two-night hotel stay in equally fascinating Prague, the "Golden City of 100 Spires". The capital of the Czech Republic has a full program of events during the summer and many, including a medieval festival, are held at landmark Prague Castle, the world's largest castle complex.
Throughout June you can also buy tickets for the Prague Proms concert series held at various venues throughout the city. At any time, the city's outdoor bar terraces are the perfect place to try a glass or two of the county's famous beer. For an extra special insight, on Viking's Privileged Access shore excursion to Lobkowicz Palace you'll see an impressive private art collection and enjoy lunch in the family’s original living quarters and a private concert in the baroque concert hall.
This culture-rich itinerary also visits Trier, with its Roman history, Heidelberg with its imposing red sandstone castle and Nuremberg with its three miles of medieval walls.
Summer is a wonderful time to spend time outside in parks and gardens, and there are plenty of diverse outdoor attractions are waiting to be discovered on Viking's 11-day Passage to Eastern Europe sailing. Taking in five countries — Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia and Hungary — the sailing features lesser-known delights alongside the grand capital cities of Bucharest in Romania and Hungary's Budapest.
Your Longship moors in the prime docking location by the famous Chain Bridge and after a day's sightseeing you can relax on the Aquavit Terrace or sun deck and take in panoramic views of both sides of the city — Buda and Pest – and as you are in easy walking distance of the city center, you can use your Longship as a base for exploration.
You will spend two nights in Budapest, so you can make the most of your time in the city by joining shore tours and exploring independently. For a really authentic experience soak in one of the three al fresco pools at Szechenyi, one of Europe's largest thermal spas. If you're in town from June 7th to 14th the Danube Carnival is a vibrant celebration of Hungarian folk culture.
Shore excursion highlights include Romania's Village Museum where rural buildings from the 17th to the 20th century, including cottages, farmhouses, watermills and a church have been painstakingly rebuilt on the 30-acre site.
Combine the romantic city of Paris with a Moselle and Rhine sailing all the way to Basel and more on this Viking cruisetour. Sail under clear skies on the 12-day Paris to the Swiss Alps itinerary and stroll through idyllic settings in the sunshine. You'll see succulent grapes ripening in the vineyards ahead of the September harvest. In Bernkastel-Kues, one of the Moselle Valley's most enchanting wine-growing towns with half-timbered houses, Viking offers a visit to local winery to sample sweet Riesling and the lesser-known varieties such as Rivaner and Dornfelder. This immersive Viking experience also includes a gentle walk along cobblestone streets to the medieval market place.
For a different view of the vineyard-clad slopes and natural beauty of the region, summer is a perfect time for active guests can opt for an e-bike cycling trip along the flat paths lining the riverbank.
Similarly, in Speyer, garden lovers can visit the stunning grounds of Schloss Schwetzingen which were first laid out in the 18th century. The grand formal gardens are dotted with 100 statues and whimsical features such as Greek temples and an ornate bath house. Summer is a particularly beautiful time to stroll in the gardens, when everything is in bloom and the fragrant flowers are bordered by rich green foliage.
This itinerary features a stay in Zurich, overlooking the sparkling waters of the namesake lake and set against the soaring backdrop of the Swiss alps. Viking offers a day trip into the alps, with a ride on a cogwheel train to the breath-taking Kleine Scheidegg mountain surrounded by wild flower meadows in the summer.
Every June and July the lavender fields of Provence are in full bloom, with blankets of purple stretching as far as the eye can see and filling with air with a glorious fragrance. During the lavender season Viking's eight-day Lyon and Provence sailing on the Rhone features a visit to a lavender farm and the Lavender Museum in Coustellet which chronicles how the scented bloom has been used by perfume makers since Roman times.
Colors abound in this beautiful area in the South of France. From Arles there's a visit to the sweeping wetlands of the Camargue Regional Nature Park, populated by pink flamingos, semi-wild white horses and black long-horned bulls. It's easy to see why the soft light and unspoilt landscapes inspired legendary painters including Monet, Renoir and van Gogh, who lived in Arles for 15 months and produced an incredible 187 paintings and drawings. For a unique souvenir of your Viking river cruise, you can join a painting class in Arles.
Outdoor enthusiasts can admire Avignon on a canoe trip, while food and wine fans can satisfy their passion in Lyon, the capital of French gastronomy. There are wine tastings and cheese tours, plus the unforgettable opportunity to join a local farmer and his dog to hunt for highly prized truffles.
Enjoy summer in the city — five in fact — on Viking's immersive 16-day Capitals of Eastern Europe Danube cruise from Vienna to the mouth of the river at the Black Sea. As well as the elegant Austrian capital and similarly prominent Budapest in Hungary, you'll be fascinated by lesser-known treasures as you visit towns and cities across the Balkans including the respective first cities of Bratislava, Belgrade and Bucharest in Slovakia, Serbia and Romania.
On this cruise there are opportunities to make the most of the good weather and go on e-bike tours to explore the lush countryside around Vienna or the banks of the Sava River outside Belgrade. There are also hiking tours through tranquil forest paths in Fruska Gora, Serbia's first national park, and to the Belogradchik, on the slopes of the Balkan Mountains in Bulgaria. Here, in one of Bulgaria's most scenic regions, you'll see remarkable rocks shaped like people, animals, mushrooms and more. Back on your Viking Longship you'll sail past charming cities and experience the dramatic Iron Gate Gorge, once a turbulent stretch of the river that has been tamed by the largest dam on the Danube.
Viking shore excursions include festivities, such as an Austrian Heurigen dinner to celebrate the bottling of the season's wine. You'll visit a to sample tasty dishes on the outdoor terrace and raise a toast to the new wine. Good soil and a warm climate have also put Ilok in Croatia one the wine-making map, and this provides another opportunity for a sunny stroll followed by a tasting.