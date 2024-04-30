Sponsored by Viking

With warm temperatures and long daylight hours, a vacation with Viking this summer is the ideal time to take a leisurely European river cruise.

Not only have you got the Paris Olympics taking place this August, there is also the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy, France; the Euro 2024 Football (soccer) Championship, taking place across Germany, as well as Europe's largest free open air music festival, taking place in June on Danube Island, in Vienna – one of many European cities Viking sails to.

Many riverside cities and villages host other colorful summer festivals and events, and Viking Longships moor in the heart of town close to the celebrations.

Back onboard, you can relax on your balcony, the Aquavit Terrace or sun deck to watch the world float by and then enjoy an al fresco cocktail as the sun dips over the horizon. Only having to pack and unpack once, a river cruise is a unique and relaxing way to enjoy the best Europe has to offer. No tiring road trips or moving hotel every few days -- you just sit back and let the castles, charming small vineyards and villages come to you.

Here are five of our favorite Viking summertime cruises.