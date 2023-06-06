Why Riviera Travel Is the River Cruise Line for You

10. Decent Wi-Fi

Internet connectivity on riverships is never guaranteed and can be patchy and nonexistent at times. In addition to free Wi-Fi, which is fine for emails and social media, there is also a Premium Internet Package for passengers who need a faster connection or additional services. OK, it costs an extra 20 euros per cruise, but that's a small price to pay if you need a good connection.

Riviera Travel isn't going to be for everyone. So here are some reasons why it might not be the river cruise line for you.

No Included Drinks The plus for teetotalers is very much a minus for passengers who enjoy the free-flowing wine with lunch and dinner, or the open bar offered on other lines. However, drinks will be a better value in 2018 when Riviera introduces a drinks package priced at $129 per passenger, per weeklong cruise, which will include beer, soda, red, white and rose wine with lunch and dinner.

Less Fancy Food The food on Riviera is good but not gourmet, and skewed toward British tastes. If fine dining is an essential part of your cruise experience, and you like having the option to join an intimate chef's table or a savor a special evening sampling a tasting menu, then Riviera will leave you wanting more.

Fewer Excursion Choices A daily shore tour is included in the fare, mostly a guided city walking tour. Riviera doesn't offer a choice of daily excursions or optional for-fee special tours, such a joining a cookery class, having tea with a local family or going to a concert. So, if you want a more immersive cultural experience, Riviera won't work for you.

Fellow Travelers Although Riviera is now marketing to the U.S. and Australian markets, the majority of fellow travelers are likely to be Brits. Nothing wrong with that, of course, but if you prefer to travel with folks from your own country you'd be better off with a line that mainly sells to North Americans.