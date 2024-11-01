7 Reasons Why LGBT+ Travelers Will Love a Vacaya Cruise

5. VACAYA Offers Pool Parties, Sing-Alongs and a Red Light District Twist

Parties of All Kinds (Photo: VACAYA)

From the wild cheers at the sail-away party to the pulsating beats on the late-night pool deck, every moment of a VACAYA gay cruise feels like a celebration. The pool deck parties are the crown jewels of nights at sea, where the ship becomes a playground for party-goers who know how to embrace a theme.

While dressing up is encouraged, it's by no means required -- all that's required is bringing your best vibe. VACAYA stands out as one of the few gay charters that swap out house music for sing-along anthems, filling the dance floor with feel-good, nostalgic tunes.

Breaking new ground in the gay cruise scene, VACAYA offers a safe public space for consensual sexual expression with its "Red Light District." Located on the top deck's basketball court, this one-of-a-kind space in gay cruising invites passengers and voyeurs alike nightly to explore their kinks openly in the fresh air.

Note that the Red Light District isn't available on all sailings with VACAYA, so be sure to check with the line directly.