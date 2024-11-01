7 Reasons Why LGBT+ Travelers Will Love a Vacaya Cruise

Imagine a cruise filled with fun-loving passengers who embrace "love is love." Add vibrant dance parties, top-notch entertainment and attentive service, and you've got VACAYA -- an LGBT+ charter cruise first launched in 2018. These weeklong celebrations feel like giant gay weddings for 2,000 guests, welcoming all genders and sexual identities on board.
Here are the top seven reasons fun-seeking LGBT+ vacationers should consider a VACAYA gay cruise.
The Community (Photo: VACAYA)
VACAYA is the first gay cruise company to address the full LGBT+ spectrum, expanding the "plus" to LGBTQIAPK (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans persons, queer men/women or those questioning their sexuality, intersex, asexual, pansexual or polyamorous and kink individuals).
Meet-ups and opportunities to mingle for each letter of the acronym fill up the schedule on the first day of the cruise, offering the chance to find your people.
Entertainment Extravaganza (Photo: VACAYA)
VACAYA pulls out all the stops when it comes to entertainment, booking some of the biggest stars around. Past headliners include Kristin Chenoweth (VACAYA's Godmother), Bob the Drag Queen, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Kimberley Locke and more. With pop-up concerts, intimate Q&As, and surprise performances, VACAYA offers plenty of chances to connect with your favorite celebrities.
Thoughtful Hosts (Photo: VACAYA)
Bringing the energy and ensuring everything runs according to plan, the VACAYA staff (aka the Vacayans) are a well-orchestrated team of friendly guides who go out of their way to get to know everyone onboard.
They're stationed around the ship and at VACAYA's pop-up support desk to field any questions or concerns. The team helps connect passengers socially, bridges communication gaps between the passengers and the cruise line, and gathers feedback to improve the trip as it progresses.
Itineraries also include a few cruise directors to keep passengers informed about the ship's activities, ports and customs, and they offer favorite tips throughout the trip.
A martini flight from a Celebrity cruise (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
VACAYA's got your thirst covered with Celebrity's Unlimited Beverage Packages, ensuring you stay refreshed day and night.
With the Classic Package, you can enjoy bottled water, premium coffees and teas, and a wide variety of beers, spirits, cocktails, liqueurs, frozen drinks and wines by the glass. Plus, you'll score a 15 percent discount on wines by the bottle.
For those who want to up the ante, the Premium Package includes everything from the Classic Package, with a 20 percent discount on bottled wine.
If you're keeping it alcohol-free, the Non-Alcoholic Drink Package offers premium bottled waters like Evian and Perrier, specialty coffees, organic teas, fresh juices, smoothies, sodas, Red Bull and a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails.
Parties of All Kinds (Photo: VACAYA)
From the wild cheers at the sail-away party to the pulsating beats on the late-night pool deck, every moment of a VACAYA gay cruise feels like a celebration. The pool deck parties are the crown jewels of nights at sea, where the ship becomes a playground for party-goers who know how to embrace a theme.
While dressing up is encouraged, it's by no means required -- all that's required is bringing your best vibe. VACAYA stands out as one of the few gay charters that swap out house music for sing-along anthems, filling the dance floor with feel-good, nostalgic tunes.
Breaking new ground in the gay cruise scene, VACAYA offers a safe public space for consensual sexual expression with its "Red Light District." Located on the top deck's basketball court, this one-of-a-kind space in gay cruising invites passengers and voyeurs alike nightly to explore their kinks openly in the fresh air.
Note that the Red Light District isn't available on all sailings with VACAYA, so be sure to check with the line directly.
Diversity on Display (Photo: VACAYA)
VACAYA offers a retreat into a queer utopia where the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies can unwind in a welcoming and accepting space. With a deep commitment to inclusivity, VACAYA embraces all races, gender identities and body types.
Guests span generations, with one exception: VACAYA's minimum age is 18, ensuring a mature atmosphere where children don't overtake pool decks. Straight allies are welcome, although they tend to be in the minority.
Body positivity is central to VACAYA's culture, fostering a nonjudgmental vibe with few limits on clothing -- or the lack thereof. Passengers are free to sunbathe topless, and for the more uninhibited, a secluded top deck offers the option for nude sunbathing.
Friendly Ports (Photo: VACAYA)
VACAYA creates a safe environment at sea and port, exclusively visiting destinations that welcome the LGBT+ community, simplifying travel planning. Their shore excursions offer unique connections with local communities through the ReachOUT program.
A standout initiative, the Rainbow Flag Reunion during the Provincetown cruise, celebrated pride and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall by reuniting pieces of the world's largest rainbow flag on the beach.
VACAYA's excursions differ from typical cruises, with special activities organized for their guests. These experiences cater to a more active crowd, starting later in the day for those recovering from late-night parties and finishing later to maximize time in port without rushing back for meals.