Park19 Has Exhilarating Activities for Every Family Member

The Lookout and Splash Area on Sun Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

In addition to Sea Breeze and Coastal Climb there are more eye-popping new features debuting at Park19 to create an all-encompassing family zone and we love the idea that this sprawling outside space is intended to bring the entire family together.

Harnessed above Deck 19, The Net is Princess Cruises’ version of an adventurous ropes course that will see daring guests cross swinging bridges and balance beams and climb cargo nets. Infinite Horizon features leaning glass tilt walls that will jut out over the side of the ship to allow guests to peek out from Deck 19 and scan down to Deck 9 and beyond. Another new first for Princess Cruises is the Hammock Area, a chilled space for all ages to kick back and relax.

Water lovers will enjoy the Splash Zone, a fun water area with spirting jets and an elegant water sculpture, while the Jogging Track and Recreational Court will bring guests together with team sports, wellness activities such as meditation classes and Xponential Fitness classes. You could even opt to go for a jog -- 6.7 times around the track equals one mile -- as family members fly by on Sea Breeze or scale Coastal Climb high above.

Princess Cruises has not created this vast new space on a whim. It’s based on guest feedback for more family and group activities spaces. By launching Park19 across the top three decks, guests enjoying the space also get to take in some of the best views onboard.

The downside is you’ll struggle to keep your kids and teens away from Park19, but if you’re looking to buy yourself some time, you can relax at the two-storey Lotus Spa, soak up the sun in the adults-only Sanctuary, enjoy fine wine at Vines Wine Bar or simply laze on a lounger at the all-new Wake View Terrace with its glamorous infinity pool as you sail around the Mediterranean.

And just in case Princess cruisers are concerned Sun Princess will be like a theme park, Parker clarified: “We’re not a theme park. Instead of terrifying or exhilarating experiences, with Park19 we wanted to come up with a fun space with outdoor activities that every member of the family can enjoy."