Even though Royal Caribbean's crown jewels have recently been their new mega ships, like Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, a number of the line's older, mid-sized ships remain cruise vacationers' preferred vessels -- and it’s Independence of the Seas that sits at the top of their list.

Indy, as the ship is affectionately nicknamed, isn't massive in size -- its double passenger capacity is 3,634, compared to Icon of the Seas' 5,610 -- or sparkling new, as it was first launched in 2008 and last refurbished in 2018.

Indy is also not a class by itself, being one of three sister ships in the Freedom Class along with Freedom of the Seas and Liberty of the Seas. Of those, Indy isn't the only one to have received a refurbishment; Freedom had one in 2020 and Liberty's was in 2016. Looking just at the technicalities, Indy doesn't seem to fit the criteria for a cruise ship sensation.

Yet cruisers love Indy still. Here at Cruise Critic, the ship ranks within our most searched, no matter what season or where the ship is based, Miami or Southampton.

So what's the story behind the Indy craze? We went to find out for ourselves on a five-day Western Caribbean sailing in January. Here are seven reasons why cruisers -- in the U.S., U.K. and beyond -- love Independence of the Seas.