Even though Royal Caribbean's crown jewels have recently been their new mega ships, like Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, a number of the line's older, mid-sized ships remain cruise vacationers' preferred vessels -- and it’s Independence of the Seas that sits at the top of their list.
Indy, as the ship is affectionately nicknamed, isn't massive in size -- its double passenger capacity is 3,634, compared to Icon of the Seas' 5,610 -- or sparkling new, as it was first launched in 2008 and last refurbished in 2018.
Indy is also not a class by itself, being one of three sister ships in the Freedom Class along with Freedom of the Seas and Liberty of the Seas. Of those, Indy isn't the only one to have received a refurbishment; Freedom had one in 2020 and Liberty's was in 2016. Looking just at the technicalities, Indy doesn't seem to fit the criteria for a cruise ship sensation.
Yet cruisers love Indy still. Here at Cruise Critic, the ship ranks within our most searched, no matter what season or where the ship is based, Miami or Southampton.
So what's the story behind the Indy craze? We went to find out for ourselves on a five-day Western Caribbean sailing in January. Here are seven reasons why cruisers -- in the U.S., U.K. and beyond -- love Independence of the Seas.
Independence of the Seas docked beside Radiance of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Indy's cruise fares are at a digestible price point for many. A seven-night Caribbean sailing from Miami in an interior cabin starts at $640 per person, while a seven-night sailing from Southampton to Spain begins at $950 per person.
Contrastingly, Icon of the Seas' cheapest fare -- at the time of this article -- is $1450 per person for an inside cabin on a seven-night Caribbean cruise.
Those shiny new Royal mega ships come with a hefty price tag. That's not the case for the line's more seasoned ships like Indy, which cruise lines like Royal purposefully do to draw cruisers to their older ships -- and cruisers aren't upset about it.
Sun Deck on Independence of the Seas in PortMiami (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Not everyone is willing to or can fly to a distant embarkation port for their cruise. Indy homeporting in both Miami and Southampton greatly diminishes the need to fly, since they're in close proximity to several major cities -- and several million people.
The Miami metropolitan area is within driving distance from PortMiami, and people from around Florida are able to drive there in a few hours. There’s also the high-speed train, Brightline, which makes the trip easier than ever.
Southampton cruise port may not be in London, but it is well connected -- it's about 1 hour and 30 mins by car and 1 hour and 15 mins by rail to the center of London. Those who live farther north than London can either drive or take the train, like the Manchester Piccadilly or Avanti West Coast lines to the South Western Railway.
The bottom line here is that Indy homeports in just the right places to make cruising far more convenient for thousands of people -- and it shows.
Independence and Radiance of the Seas in Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Indy's two strategic homeports also make for itineraries with desirable destinations. For U.S. cruisers, it's the warm Caribbean during the winter, while U.K. cruisers can visit several sought-after European locales in the summertime, like Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Norway.
Another factor is that Indy generally only makes short cruises. While there are a couple itineraries from Southampton that are 14 nights long, the rest on Indy range from five to nine nights.
The U.S. sailings from Miami are even shorter with three-, four- and five-night cruises being the norm. That means it’s easy for people who are low on vacation time to still take Indy as a quick getaway.
FlowRider on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Life onboard Indy is energetic and flat-out fun, with activities going on at any given time of day. Kids in particular have a plethora of things to do: glow-in-the-dark laser tag at Battle for Planet Z, the rock climbing wall, ice skating in Studio B, The Observatorium escape room, and mini golf course called Independence Dunes, to name a few. Don't forget Splashaway Bay, the kids' pool and waterpark area, which even features two hot tubs just for kids and their parents/guardians.
The ship also provides one of the best kids' clubs, Adventure Ocean, which has five programs broken up by age groups, from six months to 12 years old.
Teens have two areas to hang out away from the younger kids. The Living Room is a lounge area with occasional activities during the day for 12- to 14-year-olds. Fuel is a club for teens from 15 to 17 that features a non-alcoholic bar, dance floor, and general hang out area.
Adults and kids alike can indulge in more thrilling onboard activities such as the FlowRider, which is Royal's surf simulator, along with the Perfect Storm, Typhoon and Cyclone dueling water slides. If you're looking to be competitive, sports competitions and free play are abundant, like dodgeball, pickleball, table tennis, basketball and soccer.
There's more than enough for adults to do on their own, whether they've brought the kids or not. Try karaoke, "name that tune" trivia, silent parties aka discos, LGBTQ+ meet-ups, singles meet-ups and various game shows. Adults can also lounge on the sun deck or the 16+ Solarium pool area.
Live music is abundant on Indy, day or night, and can be found at Boleros, The Ale & Anchor Pub, on the bridge above the Royal Promenade, Schooner Bar and Olive or Twist. And, with a whopping 17 bars on board, there's always somewhere to try a new or tried-and-true cocktail.
The classic Morgan Sportster in the Royal Promenade aboard Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Bright colors are omnipresent on Indy, yet all are complimentary and not clashing or acting as eyesores.
The Rainbow Bridge on Deck Five aft leading to the Promenade is one great example, featuring pastel-illuminated panels. The Promenade's ceiling, too, has a myriad of flashing colors to match the indisputable energy on board: lively, vibrant and simply exciting. Outdoors on the sun deck, vivid greens, yellows, reds and oranges pop on the umbrellas, the wooden cabanas and even the pool bar's awning.
When cruisers aren't busy with activities on board, they can pause to take a look around and see something they won't soon forget. On one balcony overlooking the Royal Promenade, for example, there's a large red dog appearing to watch over the bustling walkway. I personally referred to him as "Clifford" during my sailing, as the dog is reminiscent of Clifford the Big Red Dog, but Royal hasn't ever given it an official name.
Other artwork to look for: the classic blue convertible on the Royal Promenade, complete with a giant teddy bear driver and passenger and the adorable twin-blue sheep at the fitness center's entryway.
Fun fruit display on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
To us, it seemed like the staff on Indy went above and beyond to make every day memorable. These daily occurrences speak to the ship's focus on pure fun for all.
On day three of our sailing, there was a piano player in one glass elevator. The player jammed on his piano while those who rode the elevator jammed with him. Even from the outside, it was a sight to behold. While veteran Royal cruisers already know all about the Stowaway Piano Player, I did not, so this pleasant surprise for me was welcomed -- and only added to my Indy cruise experience.
During a sea day, one of the outdoor bars had a cocktail-du-jour, which included a fresh pineapple. To draw attention to it, the crew built a large pineapple sculpture with a personality of its own.
And yes, it absolutely worked on me. I ordered the Pineapple Cocktail Special, complete with a real pineapple, and enjoyed my frozen beverage on the Lido Deck. While it wasn't exactly the strongest cocktail on the planet, the novelty and sweetness were enough for me.
Grease on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Royal is renowned for its onboard entertainment, especially their Broadway shows, and Indy is no different. On our sailing, we watched Grease in the Royal Theatre, which was impressively well done -- and I am a die-hard fan of the original movie. There's an ice spectacle as well once per sailing called Freeze Frame, featuring professional ice skaters.
But entertainment on Indy extended even further, and seemed like it was everywhere, from the pianist and vocalist in Schooner Bar (Deck Four) and the solo guitarist and vocalist at The Ale & Anchor Pub (Deck Five) to that Stowaway Pianist who moved from the glass elevator one day to outside the buffet the next. Within the Promenade, rotating artists from DJs to full-on bands played nightly above the crowd, churning out tunes to match any and all music tastes.
Fun fruit display on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Sometimes, a specific cruise ship's allure can't be properly described or pinpointed; it just has to be experienced first-hand to understand its charm. And that unwavering affection for Indy is apparent in countless ways with cruisers, like our community member Mario S' review/literary work that he wrote about the ship:
“Take me back to the beautiful and blue,
Take me back to the sunshine and the booze,
Take me back to all the full plate dishes,
From the steak, pork and fishes,
Take me back to the songs of the sea,
Like the tunes from Mr. Washy washy
Take me back to the one who serves you best,
Royal Caribbean at its finest."