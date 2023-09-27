A Mix of International and Traditional British Dining Options

The Pantry is one food station in Marella Voyager's new buffet concept, The Kitchens (Photo: Sara Macefield)

The choice of dining options on Marella Voyager has undergone significant expansion, especially in the replacement of the traditional buffet with a new concept: The Kitchens. Here, passengers can browse a range of flavours from around the world, including Greek, South Asian and Indian. Neighbouring new-to-the-line Abuela’s also reflects our new love Mexican food.

The Gravy Boat on Marella Voyager serves a take on the classic British roast(Photo: Leon Beckenham)

The has not been to the exclusion of more traditional British fare. One station is themed around roast dinners and another classic pies and mash. Each morning most of the stations flip to cater for every configuration of the Full English breakfast. Swing by after lunch and you can enjoy the most English of traditions -- afternoon tea with scones, clotted cream and strawberry jam. Or for a posher rendition, book Silver Fork restaurant for the weekly Great Musical Afternoon Tea.