6. World-Class Dining with No Extra Charges

Dining aboard Viking ships is an experience in itself. You’ll find that meals in The Restaurant continue in the Concierge / Club Level approach of Viking with its menu of regional selections, as well as World Café offering an extensive international menu (which changes daily) from its open kitchen buffet format (don’t be too surprised if you find Jollof Rice alongside Ossobuco Milanese!).

Dinner at Manfredi's (Photo: Jason Gordon)

In addition, specialty restaurants like Manfredi’s, with its Italian-inspired menu, and the Chef’s Table (both of which require advanced reservations) offer creative multi-course pairings, at no additional cost. And on several nights during your voyage you will be able to experience special themed dinners - which range from a BBQ or Surf & Turf under the stars, you can be certain of a casual, yet indulgent evening of dining. Pro-Tip: Bring your appetite and prepare for a fulfilling gastronomic journey unlike anything you’ve experienced on a cruise before!