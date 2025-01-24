For African American travelers seeking a refined, inclusive and culturally enriching vacation, Viking Ocean Cruises delivers an unparalleled experience with value. Aboard ships like the Viking Star, you’ll discover why these journeys resonate deeply with sophisticated yet approachable travelers. Here are 10 reasons why Viking is a great choice:
Munch Moments aboard Viking Mars (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Viking masterfully blends luxurious surroundings with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. The décor - marked by Scandinavian design, warm wood tones and calming color palettes—exudes sophistication without any hint of pretense. You’ll feel as if you’ve entered an upscale retreat designed for unwinding, without the need to impress. That said, please keep your formal wear at home as such attire is not encouraged aboard Viking.
Nightlife aboard Viking Star (Photo: Jason Gordon)
One of Viking’s standout qualities is its approachable luxury. While Viking voyages are tantamount to a complete Concierge-level experience, the staff is warm, attentive and doesn’t “size-up” guests. While fellow passengers tend to be well-traveled, diverse, and respectful. Black travelers will appreciate the welcoming environment, free from the discomfort of intrusive stares or questions. Instead, you’ll find meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals. Sailing with Viking is bonafide “equal opportunity.”
Viking Mars' pool deck features a retractable roof (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
There are plenty of cruise lines which cater to families with children under 18 years of age and their vacation experiences. However, Viking’s adults-only policy fosters an environment of serenity, which is perfect for travelers aged 45+ seeking relaxation, refinement and enrichment over loud distractions. Whether you’re rejuvenating in the Nordic Spa or enjoying a quiet moment on your private verandah, you’ll find tranquility at every turn.
Viking’s exceptional service begins long before you board. You’ll receive clear, detailed communications weeks in advance - including pre-mailed luggage tags for seamless baggage delivery to your stateroom or suite. As a bonus, every guest gets a stunning red leather baggage tag that serves as a memorable keepsake for future travels.
Viking Star cabin (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Viking offers no interior cabins. Every stateroom features its own private verandah, allowing you to soak in breathtaking ocean views or sip coffee as the sun rises over a distant port. The thoughtful design of these rooms ensures comfort, privacy, and a touch of luxury.
Dining aboard Viking ships is an experience in itself. You’ll find that meals in The Restaurant continue in the Concierge / Club Level approach of Viking with its menu of regional selections, as well as World Café offering an extensive international menu (which changes daily) from its open kitchen buffet format (don’t be too surprised if you find Jollof Rice alongside Ossobuco Milanese!).
Dinner at Manfredi's (Photo: Jason Gordon)
In addition, specialty restaurants like Manfredi’s, with its Italian-inspired menu, and the Chef’s Table (both of which require advanced reservations) offer creative multi-course pairings, at no additional cost. And on several nights during your voyage you will be able to experience special themed dinners - which range from a BBQ or Surf & Turf under the stars, you can be certain of a casual, yet indulgent evening of dining. Pro-Tip: Bring your appetite and prepare for a fulfilling gastronomic journey unlike anything you’ve experienced on a cruise before!
Viking stands apart by including most amenities in the base fare. Wi-Fi, specialty dining, standard city tour shore excursions and access to the Nordic Spa are all part of your experience. There’s no high-pressure upselling, allowing you to focus on relaxing and exploring without worrying about surprise charges. Also, gratuities may be purchased in advance so don’t need to think about tipping at the very end of your voyage.
Scandinavian decor aboard Viking Star (Photo: Jason Gordon)
The attention to detail aboard Viking ships is unmatched. From leather-bound handrails and door handles to curated world art displayed throughout the ship, every element has been thoughtfully chosen to enhance your voyage. These subtle touches make the ship feel like a floating museum and luxury retreat all rolled in one.
Afternoon tea time aboard Viking Star (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Afternoons aboard Viking Ocean ships offer a variety of enriching activities to connect with your fellow cruisers: Join a lively game of Scrabble, play cards, or even Baggo (cornhole) - and you can also indulge in a convivial afternoon tea with savory sandwiches, delectable sweet treats and, of course, tea! Moments such as these promote camaraderie and relaxation in equal measure.
Viking Ocean Ship Spa (Photo: Viking)
The Nordic Spa is a true highlight of the Viking experience! All guests are able to access the Snow Grotto, Steam Room, Sauna & Cold Plunge, Thermal Pool & Hot Tub and Fitness Center at no extra charge throughout the voyage. For deeper relaxation, you should book a spa treatment - such as Viking’s Swedish Mindful Massage or Swedish Deep-Tissue Massage, both with prices starting at just $149 for a 50-minute session (80 minute sessions are available)..
Viking Ocean Cruises are more than a vacation—they’re a celebration of culture, refinement, and meaningful connections. With its thoughtful inclusivity, exceptional service and diverse offerings, Viking creates an experience that Black travelers will find both enriching and unforgettable.