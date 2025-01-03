Cruising is one of the most exciting and affordable ways to travel the world, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offers exceptional experiences tailored for all kinds of travelers. For Black cruisers seeking enriching journeys with a mix of leisure, culture and value, NCL’s transatlantic sailings are a hidden gem.

Based on my first time personal experience, a transatlantic voyage not only offers extraordinary itineraries and world-class amenities, but it’s also a welcoming and diverse community of cruisers. Here’s why NCL—and transatlantic cruising in particular—should be on your radar: