Cruising is one of the most exciting and affordable ways to travel the world, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offers exceptional experiences tailored for all kinds of travelers. For Black cruisers seeking enriching journeys with a mix of leisure, culture and value, NCL’s transatlantic sailings are a hidden gem.
Based on my first time personal experience, a transatlantic voyage not only offers extraordinary itineraries and world-class amenities, but it’s also a welcoming and diverse community of cruisers. Here’s why NCL—and transatlantic cruising in particular—should be on your radar:
NCL's Norwegian Prima in Lisbon (Photo: Jason Gordon)
NCL has long been celebrated for its loyal and diverse group of cruisers, and this was especially evident on my recent transatlantic sailing onboard Norwegian Prima. To my surprise and delight, there were more Black cruisers onboard than I anticipated, representing a mix of family groups, couples of all ages and solo travelers. What united everyone? A shared love for luxury, adventure and seizing the best deals.
The African American cruisers I met, and those I observed, were clearly well-traveled and unafraid to enjoy the finer things in life. From lively conversations throughout our sailing to shared laughter during shore excursions, it was inspiring to see our community thriving in such a beautiful setting.
Many are surprised to learn that transatlantic sailings often cost significantly less than shorter 7-day cruises in popular regions such as the Caribbean. These journeys, which typically last 12–16 days, provide incredible value for those looking to stretch their vacation budget while enjoying a luxurious experience.
Savvy African American travelers know the game: Book early, leverage loyalty programs such as NCL’s Latitudes Rewards and take advantage of promotions that offer perks such as cabin upgrades, free specialty dining, and beverage packages. NCL also allows payment plans, making it easy to budget for a dream cruise over time.
Monaco was one of the port of calls on Norwegian Prima's transatlantic voyage (Photo: Jason Gordon)
One of the biggest draws of transatlantic cruising is the opportunity to explore fascinating destinations. My itinerary included stops in ports like Florence (Livorno), Barcelona, Monaco and Ponta Delgada, each offering rich cultural experiences, delicious local cuisine and unique shopping opportunities.
For foodies, tasting authentic pastéis de nata in Lisbon or enjoying fresh pasta tossed in a Pecorino cheese wheel with flamed brandy at Osteria Pastella in Florence are absolute musts. Shoppers will love browsing for unique souvenirs, leather goods, and artisan crafts within each of these historic European cities.
The best part of transatlantic sailings? Unpacking once you board and letting the ship transport you effortlessly from one breathtaking destination to the next.
Norwegian Prima offers various specialty dining options (Photo: Jason Gordon)
NCL is renowned for its latest generation of modern ships and exceptional dining experiences -- and my transatlantic cruise was no exception. The variety of specialty dining options was a highlight, with Indulge Food Hall standing out as an unique dining venue unlike anything I’ve every experienced on a cruise - until now. The touchscreen ordering system made it easy to sample dishes from around the world, and the quality of the food rivaled top-tier restaurants on land.
For those who appreciate fine dining, NCL’s specialty restaurants, such as Food Republic, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Onda by Scarpetta, are all worth visiting more than once (and be sure to try NCL’s East / West vintage wine with your meal - it’s delicious and life-changing!). Each meal felt like a celebration, and the variety of culinary experiences that are available ensured that every dining experience was fresh and exciting.
Longer cruises like transatlantic sailings also allow for a more relaxed pace. With several at-sea days, you have time to enjoy the ship’s many amenities, from rejuvenating spa treatments at Mandara Spa to thrilling activities like go-karting on the Prima Speedway.
For African American professionals juggling remote work and leisure, the NCL’s solid Wi-Fi makes it easy to stay connected. Picture this: Answering emails or joining a Zoom call from a serene oceanfront lounge, with the endless blue sea as your backdrop. You’ll be the envy of the office!
Evenings on board were all about unwinding — whether enjoying Broadway-style shows, sipping cocktails in one of the stylish bars, or strolling along the thoughtfully designed Infinity Beach.
An aspect of travel in this voyage are the inevitable curious looks and occasional invasive queries from a few non-Black cruisers. While these moments are sometimes awkward, they offer an opportunity to challenge stereotypes and showcase the diverse accomplishments and aspirations within the Black community.
Cruise writer Jason Gordon in Monaco (Photo: Jason Gordon)
African American cruisers seeking amazing creature comforts, ideal port visits, and more, NCL’s transatlantic sailings deliver in every way. These cruises offer:
• Exceptional value, with longer sailings often costing less than shorter, regional itineraries.
• Cultural enrichment, from epic port stops to diverse onboard communities.
• World-class amenities, from gourmet dining to state-of-the-art entertainment and relaxation.
• A welcoming environment that celebrates the joys of travel and brings people together.
Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or new to the scene, Norwegian Cruise Line offers an unforgettable journey that caters to your tastes, budget, and sense of adventure.