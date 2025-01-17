Embarking on my first Western Caribbean cruise aboard the Celebrity Ascent was a revelation. As a premium brand under the Royal Caribbean Group, I anticipated a touch of sophistication blended with the Royal Caribbean’s “bells and whistles” which WOW guests. However, Celebrity Cruises surpassed my expectations, offering a lavish experience that redefines modern luxury at sea aboard a “big cruiseliner.”
Celebrity Ascent, part of Celebrity’s Edge Series, epitomizes a contemporary flair. From the moment I entered Celebrity’s Port Everglades terminal in Fort Lauderdale, I sensed an atmosphere of calm, which is a stark contrast to the bustling party vibes that’s typical of several other cruise lines. Boarding the ship felt akin to stepping into a five-star luxury spa resort, with sleek designs and an ambiance that exuded refined elegance.
Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Throughout the voyage, I observed a diverse group of fellow travelers, including Black professionals, industry leaders and even a minister. This diversity reflects Celebrity’s appeal to guests who value refinement and cultural enrichment. The median age hovered around 45, with adults ranging from 18 to over 80. Families with young children were present, yet the absence of typical waterpark amusements suggested a shared appreciation for the ship’s unique and modern environment.
Celebrity Cruises is committed to inclusivity and representation, making deliberate efforts to create welcoming environments for all guests. Initiatives like Celebrity’s All-Inclusive Photo Project showcases a diverse range of travelers, reflecting the line’s dedication to diversity. This campaign clearly worked as a multitude of ethnicities were represented as guests onboard this voyage.
Moreover, Celebrity’s collaboration with culturally-themed cruises, such as the annual Festival at Sea charter - the original Black cultural cruise - demonstrates its commitment to celebrating African American culture. These voyages offer a unique blend of entertainment, cultural enrichment, and community building, providing an inviting space for African American travelers to connect and celebrate their heritage.
Celebrity Ascent offers diverse dining experiences (Photo: Jason Gordon)
The dining experiences aboard the Celebrity Ascent were nothing short of exceptional. The Oceanview Café offered an array of high-quality, regionally inspired dishes, each prepared with meticulous attention to detail. A standout was the Eden specialty dining restaurant, where masterfully crafted menus provided a feast for the senses, blending innovative cuisine with an enchanting atmosphere. And a delicious steak can be enjoyed at Fine Cut Steakhouse which has a myriad of steaks, accompaniments and an impressive wine list.
Pro-Tips: During at-sea days (and for a few hours at that), you should experience breakfast and/or lunch at Eden Cafe - it’s somewhat of a culinary secret, but the menu here is well-curated and the food is elevated and exceptional. Also, if you purchase a premium beverage package, be sure to request premium water such as Evian - otherwise, you’ll receive a generic bottle of water.
Infinity Veranda cabin, Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Jason Gordon)
My stateroom featured the revolutionary Infinite Veranda, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces to create a harmonious living area. For those seeking wellness-focused accommodations, the AquaClass® staterooms provide spa-inspired amenities and exclusive access to the SEA Thermal Suite, enhancing the journey with relaxation and rejuvenation.
The ship’s curated excursions offered immersive cultural experiences at each port of call, allowing for authentic connections with local communities. Onboard, you can experience ”excursions” which include: Cooking classes, bridge tours as well as a world wine tour. And when it comes to onboard entertainment, offering ranged from captivating theatrical performances to intimate live music sessions, ensuring a rich tapestry of activities that catered to diverse tastes.
My journey aboard the Celebrity Ascent was transformative, offering an upscale and inclusive environment that resonated deeply with me. The combination of modern luxury, cultural enrichment, and a commitment to diversity makes Celebrity Cruises an exceptional choice for African American travelers seeking a premium cruise experience.