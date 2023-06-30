Why Are Cruise Line COVID-19 Reporting Requirements Stricter Than Other Types of Travel?

What Airlines Are Required to Do

Unlike the myriad requirements levied at cruise lines, far less is required of airlines operating within the United States to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A recording provided by the CDC to airport terminals states that passengers are to cover coughs and sneezes; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It also recommends passengers avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and using hand sanitizer made with at least 60 percent alcohol.

While many terminals have closed food courts and other venues where people might gather before a flight, there's no enforcement or requirement to social distance. Photos of airports during the recent holiday rush showed TSA lines that rivaled those before the pandemic.

"It seems to be a bit imbalanced," says Josh Walker, co-founder and COO at Utah-based Nomi Health, which provides COVID-19 testing services for a number of states and individual locations like Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport and PortMiami. "There's very little guidance from the CDC for airline travel, which is incredibly ubiquitous and has not been able to shut down.

"Yet they've been highly critical and highly tight around cruise lines in particular. We've found, on the airport side of things, there's almost no guidance" by the CDC.

"It's not to be critical of the CDC; they're doing a wonderful job considering all they've had to take on."

Additionally, the CDC had recommended -- but did not require -- the use of masks on all modes of public transportation. The enforcement of masking, and other policies, had been left up to individual airlines to determine.

That changed in January, when U.S. President Joe Biden required masks to be used in airports, onboard airplanes and when inside all federal buildings in the United States.

Every domestic U.S. airline has made masking mandatory in airports and during flight, according to an article published by Forbes in December 2020, but there was a lack of cohesive strategy. Alaska Airlines, for example, required mask usage for any passenger over 2 years old. American Airlines offered a vague notice that "very young children" are exempt, without providing an age bracket.

The same goes for the process of "seat blocking" -- the act of keeping free the middle seat on domestic flights within the United States to better encourage social distancing. Delta had blocked seats on its flights through March 31, 2021.

Two of the nation's largest carriers, American and United, ended the process of blocking seats months ago.

The CDC has not imposed capacity limits or other restrictions on domestic airlines, though on January 12 it did mandate that all internationally arriving air passengers, including U.S. citizens, provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test beginning January 27, 2021.

Still, reports have emerged of even visibly ill passengers being allowed to board flights. The Los Angeles Times reports that a 69-year old passenger on a United Airlines flight collapsed on a December 14, 2020, flight from Orlando to Los Angeles and died as a result of COVID-19 infection that was known to the passenger and his travelling companion pre-flight.

The CDC requires pilots to report deaths or illnesses on interstate flights but admitted to the Times that it does not track these reports. The onus to screen passengers is left to flight attendants, who cannot reasonably police every passenger on a packed jetliner.

The deceased passenger, who was COVID-19 positive prior to flying with United, reportedly filled out a declaration form stating that he was not ill and was fit to travel.

After the Boeing 737-900 made an emergency landing in New Orleans to remove the ill victim, passengers and crew continued on the same aircraft to Los Angeles, without the plane being sanitized or cleaned. Despite the victim's wife telling passengers he had COVID-19, passengers on the flight waited for a week before a coroner's report confirmed the man's COVID-positive diagnosis.

Crew seem to have known differently. Four flight attendants quarantined in Los Angeles for 14 days upon landing.

After landing at LAX at 11:09 p.m. PST, the aircraft reportedly was put back into service first thing the next morning following a standard overnight stay at the airport, departing at 6:45 a.m. for Cancun.

The CDC does not publicly disclose flights with known COVID-19 cases onboard, but the Government of Canada does. Known exposures on domestic and international flights, trains and cruise ships, is available for all to see as part of Canada's COVID-19 strategy.

While Canada's listing does not cover domestic U.S. flights, it does shed a light on transborder flights with cases of COVID-19 -- and the results are numerous.

On January 4, 2021 alone, flights from Los Angeles, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Newark, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco to Vancouver, Calgary Toronto and Montreal all had at least one passenger or crew onboard who later tested positive for COVID-19.

A USA Today article highlights the differences between the two countries, noting that the CDC only provides, upon request, the number of affected flights within the United States.

The current total: more than 4,000 domestic U.S. flights with known cases of COVID-19.