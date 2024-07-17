Why a South Central Alaska Cruise is Perfect for You

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Alaska is a dream destination and, naturally, a hugely popular destination for cruisers. For U.S. passengers, it ranks only behind the Caribbean/Bahamas for places to visit by cruise ship.
And why not? Its unspoiled beauty and incredible vastness is best seen by cruise, which allows you to fully appreciate the majesty of a state that is a playground for nature, offering towering mountains and calving glaciers. The 49th state also offers a peek at a history tied to Russia, the gold rush and the indigenous people who shaped the area.
Many people visit Alaska again and again, drawn to its special charms. If you’re going on a cruise, it probably means you’re sailing to Southeast Alaska, the right “arm” of the the state that runs along the coast of Canada. It’s a fantastic itinerary that includes ports like Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau (the state capital) and Skagway, and glacier areas like Tracy Arm, Misty Fjords, Icy Strait or Glacier Bay.
If you’ve done this itinerary a few times, you might be looking for a different way to explore the Last Frontier. Count South Central Alaska as a new, potentially emerging option. More remote and less visited by tourists, South Central Alaska offers rugged wilderness and glaciers seemingly at every turn. Here’s why you should consider a South Central Alaska cruise.
If you look at the bottom portion of Alaska as a horseshoe, with Southeast Alaska as the right arm and the Aleutian Islands as the left, South Central is the top of that horseshoe, sandwiched right in between. The biggest — or at least the most well-known — cities here include Whittier and Seward.
Most notably, South Central Alaska is home to Prince William Sound, a vast area the encompasses some 10,000 square miles of protected waterways. The coastline is stunning in its misty ruggedness, and its majestic glaciers (some 150 of them) will stop you in your tracks. (On a cruise here, I spent 30 minutes just sitting in front of a glacier watching it spew forth ice and listening to the popping and cracking.) The temperate rainforest is both humbling and exciting at the same time.
Many still associate Prince William Sound with the Exxon Valdez oil spill of March 1989, a tragedy that devastated the area’s wildlife and thriving fishing industry; it still impacts the area today.
Like much of Alaska, many people living in South Central Alaska are involved in one way or another with the fishing industry, and you’ll get a close-up view of it during stops in towns such as Cordova.
The biggest difference between Southeast and South Central Alaska is the people. As in, you just don’t see a lot of people in South Central Alaska. By contrast, Southeast Alaska is heavily dependent on tourism, and as such, you’ll usually visit the biggest ports, which often host several cruise ships each day.
The Southeast ports are special in their own right, with good facilities, great restaurants, accessible history and museums, and plenty of outdoor and wildlife encounters to boot. You really can craft what kind of cruise vacation you want, from something more rugged and adventurous to an itinerary that leans into history and people.
On a cruise in South Central Alaska, you might not even see another boat for days at a time as you explore some of the most impressive glaciers on the planet. These cruises are definitely aimed at the adventurous soul or the nature lover eager to learn. The only town you might visit is Cordova, which stands in stark contrast to busy Ketchikan or trendy Juneau. Cordova is a working fishing town, with roughly three blocks of downtown and only 2,000 residents.
On my cruise through the Prince William Sound, I saw only one other cruise ship the whole time: From my kayak, I caught a glimpse of a large, mainstream ship off in the distance. I love cruising of all types, but this encounter drove home for me differences between the two destinations.
Another difference: glaciers. In Southeast Alaska, you will see glaciers, including biggies like Mendenhall and Hubbard. In South Central, though, you’ll seem them everywhere. Big ones, small ones, hanging glaciers, suspended glaciers and cirque glaciers.
The biggest in South Central is Columbia Glacier, a massive, impressive glacier smaller only than Hubbard in North America. You can’t miss it, but you also can’t help but be impressed by the two smaller glaciers that flank it. (We even saw an advancing glacier, something that is harder to come by these days.)
Among the wildlife, it’s similar in both spots, though in South Central Alaska, I saw many more sea otters and black bears than I had seen in Southeast Alaska. We also routinely came across Dall’s porpoises playing along the bow. I did see more humpbacks in Southeast Alaska, as well as brown bears. The differences could simply be that I visited each in different points of the season.
Only one cruise line — UnCruise Adventures — sails seasonal roundtrip South Central Alaska sailings. Other cruise lines, like Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, might make a stop in Whittier. A number of other lines have Seward as a stop on their Southeast Alaska itineraries, either for embarkation or disembarkation.
UnCruise has positioned its 36-passenger Safari Explorer in South Central Alaska for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, offering seven-night journeys from either Whittier or Seward. (Passengers will fly into Anchorage and be transported to the ship from there.)
UnCruise Adventures is a true expedition cruise line, offering cruises designed to put passengers as close to nature as safely possible. The company has long cruised in Alaska (it routinely wins Cruise Critic’s Best in Alaska Award) and has a variety of unique itineraries, including a fascinating (and sold out) Aleutian Island 10-night sailing starting in 2025. The company has made it its business to know Alaska, and it covers more of the state than any other cruise line.
The small size of Safari Explorer — it’s 145 feet long — allows it to get into areas big ships can’t, and it’s also got two skiffs (small boats) it uses for scenic cruising and to transfer passengers ashore.
Other smaller cruise companies reportedly are looking into the itinerary, which is challenging in part because of the permits they need to run land operations. Bigger ships can’t commit to the area because the infrastructure won’t support tourism on that scale.
Itineraries are loosely set with UnCruise. You’ll definitely sail roundtrip from either Whittier or Seward, and you’ll visit Prince William Sound, but where you go in between will be up to the weather, the activity of wildlife and reports from others in the area. The idea is to ensure guests see as much as possible in their time there.
Expedition for UnCruise can mean anything from scenic skiff tours to bushwhacking through untrammeled temperate rainforests along ancient animal trails and kayaking along shore lines. On my sailing on this itinerary, some passengers elected to stick only with the scenic cruising, while others tried out long kayaking excursions and hard hikes, with most sampling a little of everything. The age group on my sailing ranged from 16 to 80.
We saw an excessive number of glaciers, including the Columbia Glacier, and I kayaked in front of Chenega Glacier in Icy Bay as it calved. I also bushwhacked with a group of hikers, discovering tracks and scat from bears and deer, adoring the beautiful wildflowers and finding an old but still working salmon ladder that somehow was installed over the years in this remote spot.
Wildlife was on full display, with lots of harbor seals, Steller’s sea lions, humpback and minke whales and more bird species than I can remember.
We even took a fascinating trip to a salmon hatchery, which was teeming with wildlife feeding on the salmon — everything from Steller’s sea lions to plentiful bald eagles and black bears. We took a short, exciting hike near the facility and wound up within 10 to 15 feet of a bear — a safe distance given the bear’s behavior and some obstacles between us.
Onboard activities include nightly lectures, though one night on my sailing the weather was so nice, our expedition leader Jeremy Saenz skipped the lecture and held an outdoor poetry reading instead. Passengers get to know each other well, so convivial conversation — often over what was seen that day — is common, especially at happy hour.
A key to the UnCruise experience is the expedition team, which comprises a group of naturalists who are passionate and knowledgeable about Alaska and all its flora and fauna. They also have keen eyes and can quickly point out a pod of Dall’s porpoises on the horizon or find the calling bird high up in the trees.
You can’t go wrong with either destination, as both Southeast and South Central Alaska offer an incredible variety of options and views of a state few people ever get a chance to see. However, with the emergence of South Central sailings, those who’ve visited Alaska before or those who seek a more remote destination have a new option — one I hope catches on, but just a little, as the specialness of this area is intrinsically tied to its relative obscurity.