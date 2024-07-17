Why a South Central Alaska Cruise is Perfect for You

How does South Central Alaska Compare With Southeast Alaska?

Competition at the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The biggest difference between Southeast and South Central Alaska is the people. As in, you just don’t see a lot of people in South Central Alaska. By contrast, Southeast Alaska is heavily dependent on tourism, and as such, you’ll usually visit the biggest ports, which often host several cruise ships each day.

The Southeast ports are special in their own right, with good facilities, great restaurants, accessible history and museums, and plenty of outdoor and wildlife encounters to boot. You really can craft what kind of cruise vacation you want, from something more rugged and adventurous to an itinerary that leans into history and people.

Cordova is a small fishing town in South Central Alaska. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

On a cruise in South Central Alaska, you might not even see another boat for days at a time as you explore some of the most impressive glaciers on the planet. These cruises are definitely aimed at the adventurous soul or the nature lover eager to learn. The only town you might visit is Cordova, which stands in stark contrast to busy Ketchikan or trendy Juneau. Cordova is a working fishing town, with roughly three blocks of downtown and only 2,000 residents.

On my cruise through the Prince William Sound, I saw only one other cruise ship the whole time: From my kayak, I caught a glimpse of a large, mainstream ship off in the distance. I love cruising of all types, but this encounter drove home for me differences between the two destinations.

Another difference: glaciers. In Southeast Alaska, you will see glaciers, including biggies like Mendenhall and Hubbard. In South Central, though, you’ll seem them everywhere. Big ones, small ones, hanging glaciers, suspended glaciers and cirque glaciers.

The biggest in South Central is Columbia Glacier, a massive, impressive glacier smaller only than Hubbard in North America. You can’t miss it, but you also can’t help but be impressed by the two smaller glaciers that flank it. (We even saw an advancing glacier, something that is harder to come by these days.)

Among the wildlife, it’s similar in both spots, though in South Central Alaska, I saw many more sea otters and black bears than I had seen in Southeast Alaska. We also routinely came across Dall’s porpoises playing along the bow. I did see more humpbacks in Southeast Alaska, as well as brown bears. The differences could simply be that I visited each in different points of the season.