Rain drops drip off my bike helmet onto my glasses. My socks are soaked, and I can feel my feet squish inside my Hokas. My T-shirt is damp, even though I’m wearing a rain jacket.
And yet, I can’t stop smiling, as I pedal through the small towns and vineyards of Austria’s Wachau Valley. On the green – not blue – Danube beside me, I can see my ship, Scenic Amber, sailing along us, with hills in the background. I’m in my happy place.
A bike tour along the Danube– or really, any of Europe’s rivers -- is my absolute favorite thing to do on a river cruise. Most river cruise lines (although not Viking, one of the best-known) either carry a fleet of their own bikes onboard for complimentary riding or offer some kind of biking excursion, either included in the fare or for an extra fee.
Should you sign up? Read on to see if you’re down to ride.
I’ve come a long way, fitness-wise, since I took my first bicycle excursion along the Danube on an Avalon Active Discovery cruise in 2016 – and so has the technology. E-bikes have gone from being a novelty in the U.S. to standard practice.
E-bikes have also opened up the joys of biking to more people, although the equipment can be tricky if you’ve never used them before. Adjustable controls, run by battery, make each pedal stroke more powerful, and if you don’t use them correctly, you can find yourself propelled forward when you mean to stop. While e-bikes are easy to learn, it’s far easier if you’re someone who is used to biking already.
(Other river cruise lines, such as Scenic’s sister company Emerald and Avalon Waterways also have e-bikes. We have a comprehensive list of the cruise lines that are best for bike tours).
Our ever-cheerful and helpful cruise director on Scenic Amber, Mariyana Yordanova, stressed the need for experience in an informational session held on the first day of our eight-day Gems of the Danube sailing. Two bike tours were planned at stops during the trip, which sailed from Budapest to Nuremberg; the 30-kilometer Wachau Valley trip was one of them.
“Don’t sign up if you haven’t been on a bike for five years,” she said. Passengers were welcome to take the bikes out when the ship was docked in Vienna for a quick spin on the Danube riverfront to see how comfortable they felt.
Perhaps because of Yordanova’s warnings, or perhaps because the rain that started to fall, only five passengers besides myself stood at the ramp of Scenic Amber, picking out bikes for the tour. I quickly noticed I was the only woman.
Our trip came with an outside guide, Iolo Williams, a gregarious Welsh native who had settled in the Wachau Valley, a place that he described as “heaven on earth.” “Bikes and wine, what else do you need?” he said several times during the tour. Another guide stayed at the back of the group, stopping cars for us at intersections and making sure that no one would be left behind.
“You sure you all want to set off in this rain?” Williams asked us. In our ponchos and rain jackets, we nodded. “You’re my kind of crazy. Let’s go.”
The Danube Cycle Path runs from the town of Donaueschingen in southwest Germany’s Black Forest through Austria and part of Slovakia, ending in Budapest, Hungary. In total, it’s 1,260 kilometers – almost 783 miles – running along the Danube River with flat paths almost the entire way.
When you look at the path in its entirety, our short 30 kilometer stint – about 18 miles – is really nothing. This was my third time making the trip, having ridden it once with Avalon Waterways and another time with AmaWaterways (on a regular cruise, not one of their Backroads sailings). So I knew that I could do it.
Perhaps not in the rain, though. As we left Durnstein and headed along the river to the first town, Weissenkirchen, the water started to pour down. We were less than 30 minutes into the trip and I was already soaked. Would this be as fun as I remembered?
Williams kept our spirits up. At our stop in Weissenkirchen, he extrolled the virtues of Wachau Valley living. “Did I mention this was heaven on earth?” he said, as he showed us the town’s wine vending machines.
We learned about the different types of grapes that are grown in the Wachau Valley, and why Gruner Veltliner is Austria’s dominant wine. The vineyards themselves go up into the hills, all so the grapes can soak up as much sun as possible.
Besides the vineyards, the small Danube River towns provide plenty to look at, even as we keep our eyes on the cobblestoned roads to watch out for obstacles. Weissenkirchen, Joching, Wosendorf, Spitz – each one has timber-roofed homes with blooming flower boxes and cafes boasting daily schnitzel and strudel specials. Religious shrines appear near the vineyards and town entrances; the Way of St. James pilgrimage route follows along the Danube River here.
It's enough to bring some inner peace, despite stormy weather.
Once we leave Spitz, the terrain changes from terraced vineyards to asymmetrical apricot trees. With the green hills in the background, the landscape looks like a Van Gogh painting come to life.
To our surprise, the skies change yet again, and the sun begins to peek out through the clouds. The bulk of our ride happens under intermittent sunshine, with clouds still keeping the temperature at a reasonable 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Clean and complimentary public restrooms and drinking water turn up at just the right time.
The weather is perfect as we reach Willendorf, famous for the Venus of Willendorf artifact discovered in the Wachau Valley in 1908. Estimated to be around 30,000 years old, the buxom figurine is believed to be a fertility good luck charm, with the original residing in the Natural History Museum in Vienna. There’s a replica at the town of 884; pictures of Venus have been banned by Facebook, Wiliams said.
With the path drying, the riding becomes easier, although I’m still making generous use of the automation controls on the e-bike. A few of my compatriots boast that they haven’t touched the cycling aids. That’s what they are there for, I figure, as I boost the speed up to maintain the pace.
Usually, more than six people sign up for the bike tours, Williams said; on a recent Scenic sailing, he had 20 participants. One of Scenic’s branded tour buses follows the group in case people feel like dropping out or need a bike exchange midway through (which happened to one of our riders when a pedal broke). Even though I had no intention of quitting, I liked knowing that there would be no shame in the game if I became overwhelmed.
We were making good time, often arriving in towns before the ship, which we could see inching up the Danube next to us. A few times, we stopped and waved, while the captain blew the horn in solidarity.
Our group was enjoying the ride so much that Williams gave us a choice when we came to the bridge that goes directly to Melk. “If you’re up for it, we can go a few more kilometers; it’s much prettier,” he told us. We were game.
Not only did those extra five kilometers spare us the worst hill in the ride – going up to a busy bridge overpass – it felt far more serene. We crossed through a forest into a recreational area that Williams told us was a haven for fishing, paddleboarding and nude sunbathing; “don’t look,” he advised.
We crossed the Danube at the locks just below Melk. The Melk Abbey towered above the Danube, serene at a distance, where you couldn’t see the tourist crush. It felt nice to approach the Abbey from this point where you could appreciate its beauty and magnitude away from the madding crowd.
Even with the rain, the Wachau Valley bike tour is my favorite Danube River excursion. You definitely want to prepare for the weather, though, before you go. Although temperatures for our trip had been slated for the upper 90s Fahrenheit, I threw in my rain shell, just in case. That turned out to be prudent.
If you’re on a Danube River cruise in the heat of summer, prepare to drink plenty of water. You’ll want at least one water bottle, if not two, and a small backpack to hold them in. (While most of our e-bikes had water bottle holders, not all of them did, and there were no bands on the rear of the bike to hold a pack). Wear sunscreen; even through the rain and clouds, my nose got a little pink.
Selfies are strictly forbidden when you’re riding, and the Austrian police will fine you 100 euro if they see you taking videos or photos when you’re moving on the bike, we were told. (Williams told us that a large proportion of accidents he sees during his tours are when people ignore this message).
If biking through the Wachau Valley is something you definitely want to do on your cruise, check with the line and your ship’s itinerary before you book the sailing. Different lines handle the tour differently and with different equipment. Some don’t allow passengers to go out on bikes in the rain.
Which is why I’m so glad that Scenic trusted us to go out. Our happy group of six came back to the ship in Melk, with most opting to take yet another tour to visit the famous Melk Abbey. Williams himself rushed off to lead a tour group.
As for me, I went back to my lovely Scenic Amber balcony cabin, feeling pride in my accomplishment. That night, Yordanova dubbed us the “Scenic Cycle Squad,” handing out certificates to document our ride, as other passengers cheered. I could do the ride again and again, and see something different every time.