The Sun Comes Out as We Ride Toward Melk

View of hills on bike tour through the Wachau Valley on a Danube River cruise (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Once we leave Spitz, the terrain changes from terraced vineyards to asymmetrical apricot trees. With the green hills in the background, the landscape looks like a Van Gogh painting come to life.

To our surprise, the skies change yet again, and the sun begins to peek out through the clouds. The bulk of our ride happens under intermittent sunshine, with clouds still keeping the temperature at a reasonable 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Clean and complimentary public restrooms and drinking water turn up at just the right time.

Replica of Venus of Willendorf statue in Austria, as seen on a bike tour (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The weather is perfect as we reach Willendorf, famous for the Venus of Willendorf artifact discovered in the Wachau Valley in 1908. Estimated to be around 30,000 years old, the buxom figurine is believed to be a fertility good luck charm, with the original residing in the Natural History Museum in Vienna. There’s a replica at the town of 884; pictures of Venus have been banned by Facebook, Wiliams said.

With the path drying, the riding becomes easier, although I’m still making generous use of the automation controls on the e-bike. A few of my compatriots boast that they haven’t touched the cycling aids. That’s what they are there for, I figure, as I boost the speed up to maintain the pace.

Usually, more than six people sign up for the bike tours, Williams said; on a recent Scenic sailing, he had 20 participants. One of Scenic’s branded tour buses follows the group in case people feel like dropping out or need a bike exchange midway through (which happened to one of our riders when a pedal broke). Even though I had no intention of quitting, I liked knowing that there would be no shame in the game if I became overwhelmed.

Scenic Amber on the Danube (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We were making good time, often arriving in towns before the ship, which we could see inching up the Danube next to us. A few times, we stopped and waved, while the captain blew the horn in solidarity.

Our group was enjoying the ride so much that Williams gave us a choice when we came to the bridge that goes directly to Melk. “If you’re up for it, we can go a few more kilometers; it’s much prettier,” he told us. We were game.

Not only did those extra five kilometers spare us the worst hill in the ride – going up to a busy bridge overpass – it felt far more serene. We crossed through a forest into a recreational area that Williams told us was a haven for fishing, paddleboarding and nude sunbathing; “don’t look,” he advised.

Melk Abbey on the Danube River (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We crossed the Danube at the locks just below Melk. The Melk Abbey towered above the Danube, serene at a distance, where you couldn’t see the tourist crush. It felt nice to approach the Abbey from this point where you could appreciate its beauty and magnitude away from the madding crowd.