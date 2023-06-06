Getting from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) to the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is the closest airport to Whittier, AK. It's around a 90-minute drive from the town's cruise port.

Taxis are readily available outside of the airport terminals, as are rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft. However, cab rides to Whittier are eye-wateringly expensive (see below). At the North Terminal, the pickup location is on the curb when you exit the terminal from the arrivals area. At the South Terminal, the pickup location is along the curb on the departures level.

Local shuttle operators offer either narrated direct transfers or half-day tours on your way down to the port. The pick-up location for all shuttles is outside of the baggage claim at both terminals.

If you're looking for more than a ride to Whittier, Salmon Berry Travel & Tours offers a six-hour tour from Anchorage to Whittier in the summer. The tour includes lunch, sightseeing and a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Public Transit from Anchorage Airport to the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

There is no direct bus from the Anchorage airport to the Whittier cruise ship terminal, but the Municipality of Anchorage bus stops at the airport and the Anchorage downtown area. From there, you’ll have to take the Park Connection Motorcoach from the Dena'ina Civic Center. The ride is about two hours long and the bus will drop you right at the Whittier Alaska cruise port.

Anchorage Airport Taxi Service to the Whittier Cruise Port

A taxi ride to the Whittier cruise ship terminal is not recommended if you're coming from Anchorage. A one-way ride from Anchorage to Whittier can set you back a couple hundred dollars. Look for shuttle service through your cruise line or a third-party provider.