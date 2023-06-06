Which Cruise Ships Have Butlers?

Crystal Cruises

Who Gets It: Passengers booked in categories PH (Crystal Penthouse), PS (Penthouse Suite), SP (Seabreeze Penthouse Suite), CP (Crystal Penthouse) and SH (Seabreeze Penthouse) on both Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, and all passengers on the all-suite Crystal Esprit yacht

Get This: Crystal Cruises' butlers hail from more than 40 nations, and rank among the best-trained. One Crystal butler -- so polished, I was awe-struck -- once instructed me, "Never apologize, madam. Only I apologize." Turns out Buckingham Palace was his last gig. Crystal butlers go far beyond the extra mile; one arranged for a World War II veteran and major golf enthusiast to tee off from the Great Wall of China. When the butler gave him a case for that golf club (made with the help of the Vice Captain and ship carpenter) inscribed with his name, date and the event, the passenger teared up with happiness.