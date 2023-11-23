From Royal Caribbean to Norwegian Cruise Line, cruising in Asia is back and lines are expanding their cruise offerings as they respond to growing demand -- both by the local market and increased interest from outside the region.

Asia offers a little bit of everything -- beautiful beaches, bustling urban centres, unforgettable cultural experiences along with amazing food. Travellers are keen to embrace this and many lines are offering longer, more immersive itineraries to enable cruisers to get the most out of these fabulous destinations.

Whether it be the neon dazzle of Shanghai or Singapore, the temples of Japan or the beaches of Bali, Asia has something for everyone.

Here’s a rundown of which cruise lines have ships sailing in Asia.