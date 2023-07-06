Which Celebrity Cruise Ship Is Best for Your Alaska Vacation?

Choose Celebrity Summit for its Better Itineraries, Refurbished Spaces

Retreat Sun Deck (Photo: Gina Kramer/Cruise Critic)

Yes, Celebrity Summit is part of the oldest ship class that the line has, Millennium-class. The ship has been through a refurbishment program, however, that made it much more modern and in line with newer Celebrity vessels. Suite lovers will find that this is one older ship that has a Retreat Lounge and sundeck, as well as lighter and brighter dining rooms and public spaces.

But the real reason to choose Celebrity Summit over the other two ships sailing in Alaska is its itineraries. The ship is sailing one-way trips between Vancouver and Seward, which gives you several more days in Alaska than round-trip itineraries from Seattle or Vancouver. A typical cruise on the ship spends four days in Alaskan ports, plus a full day set aside for scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier. The downside here is that the airfare could be more expensive since you're flying out of two different airports.

Still, we think the extra time in Alaska and the ports that you get on this itinerary -- Icy Strait Point and on northbound trips, Sitka -- in addition to the usual stops of Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway make this the best choice.