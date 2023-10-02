Where Is the Rhine River? And Other Basics You Should Know

The Rhine River, also known as the River Rhine, is an 800-mile long European river boasting a mosaic of culture, history, food, wine and landscapes. The Rhine flows through six countries -- Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, France and the Netherlands -- making Rhine River cruising a convenient and comfortable way to explore the continent.
Before you book a river cruise on the Rhine River, there is some basic albeit vital information for you to know. We've compiled a brief compilation of Rhine River info below so you can be better prepared and know what to expect.
The Rhine River is a hardworking and bustling main artery through Europe that begins as a trickle of melted snow from the Rheinwaldhorn Glacier in the Swiss Alps and finishes with a merging into the North Sea at Rotterdam. As mentioned above, it passes through six European countries and is 800 miles in length.
The Rhine's many tributaries include the Moselle River (which runs southwest past Luxembourg into France), the Neckar (flowing southeast at Mannheim to Heidelberg) and the Main (which runs southeast from Mainz through to Frankfurt).
The River Rhine is also linked to other great European rivers -- including the Seine, Elbe, Rhone and Saone -- via a network of canals; a major one is the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal, which starts east of Frankfurt and links the Rhine with the Danube.
Prepare to see ancient castles and lush vineyards, explore the winding streets of sleepy medieval villages, revel in the charm of historical cities like Strasbourg and Mainz and enjoy the buzz of vibrant modern ones like Cologne and Basel.
Be aware that the Rhine isn't bordered by fairytale castles from end to end. Most are clustered along the UNESCO-listed Rhine Gorge -- the Upper Middle Rhine River between the German towns of Koblenz and Rudesheim -- and while it is indeed spectacular, it's certainly not all this river is about. There are numerous destinations along the Rhine to admire and love.
The Rhine's importance means that not all of its scenery is pretty, however. Much of it is, but you'll also have to allow for the odd glimpse of a factory or power station, particularly around more industrialized places like the outskirts of Basel.
In the peak summer months (mid-June through August), the weather is usually sunny and hot. The Rhine gets quite busy, with hundreds of cruise ships plying the river. That means more crowds (both cruisers and other tourists) at popular destinations.
The summer also poses the greatest risk of low water levels, which can prove highly disruptive, resulting in last-minute changes to itineraries, missed excursions and long bus rides when the river becomes impassable. Prices are also generally at their highest during this time.
More travelers are opting to sail during the shoulder seasons -- in spring (late April to May) and fall (September to mid-October) -- when the weather is more temperate, the crowds are fewer and prices a bit lower.
Off-peak cruises (early- to mid-April and mid-October through November) are the best bargains, but note that it can be chilly and rainy. The Rhine Gorge and other sections of the Rhine are particularly beautiful during fall when the leaves turn vibrant shades of red, bronze and yellow.
Another good time to go on a Rhine cruise is around Easter, when local markets feature brightly painted eggs, pretty wooden decorations and beautiful flowers.
Also consider planning a Rhine cruise during one of the region's spectacular "Rhine in Flames" events in the summer and fall. Generally linked to local wine festivals or other celebrations, these take place at different locations along the Middle Rhine and involve spectacular fireworks displays as well as festivals of music and dancing.
Late November to mid-December is another prime time for visiting, as the Rhine Christmas markets and holiday lights create a magical atmosphere.