Where Is the Rhine River? And Other Basics You Should Know

Shoulder Season Is One of the Best Times to Cruise the Rhine River

Rhine River (via Shutterstock)

In the peak summer months (mid-June through August), the weather is usually sunny and hot. The Rhine gets quite busy, with hundreds of cruise ships plying the river. That means more crowds (both cruisers and other tourists) at popular destinations.

The summer also poses the greatest risk of low water levels, which can prove highly disruptive, resulting in last-minute changes to itineraries, missed excursions and long bus rides when the river becomes impassable. Prices are also generally at their highest during this time.

More travelers are opting to sail during the shoulder seasons -- in spring (late April to May) and fall (September to mid-October) -- when the weather is more temperate, the crowds are fewer and prices a bit lower.

Off-peak cruises (early- to mid-April and mid-October through November) are the best bargains, but note that it can be chilly and rainy. The Rhine Gorge and other sections of the Rhine are particularly beautiful during fall when the leaves turn vibrant shades of red, bronze and yellow.

Another good time to go on a Rhine cruise is around Easter, when local markets feature brightly painted eggs, pretty wooden decorations and beautiful flowers.

Also consider planning a Rhine cruise during one of the region's spectacular "Rhine in Flames" events in the summer and fall. Generally linked to local wine festivals or other celebrations, these take place at different locations along the Middle Rhine and involve spectacular fireworks displays as well as festivals of music and dancing.

Late November to mid-December is another prime time for visiting, as the Rhine Christmas markets and holiday lights create a magical atmosphere.