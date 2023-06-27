When to Book Alaska Cruises

Carnival Splendor at Icy Strait Point, Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

One of the hottest cruises on the market are sailings to Alaska. This incredible destination offers unique activities you may only be able to do somewhere typically cold, like Alaska, the Arctic, or Antarctica. Alaska – the most affordable of the three popular cruise locales – is a singular destination where you’ll have the chance to see glaciers and brown bears, among other memorable activities.

Alaska's cruise season is from May to October because of the region's climate, which corresponds to various wildlife activities like whale watching and salmon spawning, not to mention the weather that can be inhospitable in the winter months. Many cruise lines sail to Alaska, so you have plenty of options. But it’s one of the most popular cruise options that continues to grow in popularity. As a seasonal destination, you must act swiftly and book well in advance if you want specific dates on a certain cruise line and your preferred stateroom.

White Pass & Yukon Route in Skagway (Photo/Aaron Saunders)

As a rule, Alaska cruises should be booked no less than six months out, if not more. For summer cruises to Alaska, which is peak season, reserve one to two years in advance, depending on when your preferred cruise line’s future dates become available. Vacationers who miss out on their ideal cruise dates for the current year must book now for next year. This is particularly true for lines like Disney Cruise Line that only base one ship in Alaska each year.

If you choose shoulder season – the time before or after peak summer season, when kids are in school – you’ll have more options than during July and August. And, if you're flexible with your preference in line or ship, a last-minute sailing can still be had -- but only if you're not married to a particular cruise line and departure date.