Perfect Day at CocoCay, a Royal Caribbean island in the Bahamas, is a destination that offers cruisers a wide variety of experiences to match any and all preferences. Perfect Day is home to bars, beaches, restaurants, a sprawling pool, the largest water park in the Caribbean featuring North America's tallest waterslide and even a hot air balloon ride.
When visiting CocoCay in the Bahamas, it may be a challenge to know exactly what is included and what isn't. Cruise Critic has organized everything that you will find for free on CocoCay, along with other a la carte options you should know to maximize your Royal Caribbean CocoCay cruise.
Note that pricing for all CocoCay attractions varies by season and is subject to change. Royal Caribbean recommends all cruisers calling on Perfect Day at CocoCay refer to their Cruise Planner for the most up-to-date pricing available.
It's not necessary to spend an extra dime while on Perfect Day at CocoCay. When visiting the Royal Caribbean island, many amenities are already included in your CocoCay cruise fare.
When it comes to food and drinks at CocoCay in the Bahamas, the main dining venues of Chill Grill and Skipper's Grill are included, as are the island's Snack Shacks.
All guests have access to the Oasis Lagoon pool, along with Captain Jill's Galleon and Splashaway Bay, the two children's water features. Umbrellas are available for free use at CocoCay, and Royal Caribbean island guests may also use pool and beach loungers for free, excluding those reserved at the private beach club.
If your version of the perfect CocoCay cruise includes fitness, you're in luck as the South Beach Sports Court and some fitness classes on the beach at CocoCay are also included.
All CocoCay guests may use the tram around the island and for getting back to the ship. Beach access wheelchairs are also available on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
With so many exciting attractions to fill two days' worth of fun, there are plenty of things that can increase pricing during a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Royal Caribbean uses "dynamic pricing" that can vary from one CocoCay cruise to another, though sales are frequently offered with select CocoCay packages available.
Adrenaline seekers will find an upcharge for Thrill Waterpark, the Zipline and CocoCay's Up, Up and Away balloon ride.
Shore excursions such as kayaking, parasailing or swimming with pigs will also incur a charge. Beach rentals of snorkel equipment or floating mats are available onsite at CocoCay for a surcharge.
For a premium beach experience, CocoCay cabanas and daybeds are available to rent. Entrance to the Coco Beach Club, which offers an upscale menu-driven lunch, comes with a premium price tag. CocoCay spa services are also available at an added cost.
While most dining during your Perfect Day at CocoCay is included, food at Captain Jack's offers a la carte pricing.
Alcoholic beverages are always extra, though guests with an onboard beverage package may use this on the Royal Caribbean island, too.
A trip to Perfect Day at CocoCay may not be complete without a visit to the island's various shops, though these purchases have their own price tags, of course.