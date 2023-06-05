What US Cruise Ports Are Currently Open – and When Will US Cruise Ports Reopen?

Cruise fans want to know – is their favorite U.S. cruise port open yet? And if it's not, when will the port reopen?

While cruises have already resumed from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Galveston, other U.S. homeports are eagerly awaiting their turn to welcome embarking passengers back.

Here's a look at when cruises are expected to resume from a variety of U.S. homeports. These represent confirmed sailing plans as outlined by the cruise lines and are not based on previously published schedules issued pre-pandemic. They are, like most things, subject to change based on a number of factors, including vessel redeployment or postponement.

Baltimore

The port of Baltimore has not announced when it will reopen to cruise ships.

Boston

Cruises from the Port of Boston will resume on August 22, 2021 with roundtrip sailings to Bermuda aboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Symphony.

Charleston

The Port of Charleston has not announced when cruise ships will restart.

Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

Port Everglades reopened to cruise ships on June 26, 2021 aboard Celebrity Edge.

Galveston

The port of Galveston reopened to cruise ships on July 3, 2021 aboard Carnival Vista.

Los Angeles (Long Beach)

Sailings from the port of Long Beach return on August 21 aboard Carnival Panorama.

Los Angeles (San Pedro)

Cruises from Los Angeles' San Pedro port will resume on September 25, 2021, with Princess Cruises' Grand Princess, which sets out for a five-night Cabo San Lucas getaway on that date.

Miami

The Port of Miami reopened to cruise ships on July 2, 2021, aboard Freedom of the Seas.

Mobile

The port of Mobile has not announced when it will reopen to cruise ships.

New Jersey (Cape Liberty)

Cruises from the port of Cape Liberty (Bayonne, New Jersey) will restart on September 5, 2021, aboard Oasis of the Seas.

New Orleans

The port of New Orleans has not announced when it will reopen to cruise ships. River cruise ships resumed from New Orleans in March 2021.

New York (Manhattan)

Cruises from New York's Manhattan port will restart September 24, 2021, aboard Crystal Symphony.

New York (Red Hook)

Brooklyn's Red Hook Terminal has not announced when it will reopen to cruise ships.

Orlando (Port Canaveral)

Port Canaveral will reopen to cruise ships on July 31 aboard Carnival's new Mardi Gras.

Palm Beach

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is set to resume voyages aboard Grand Classica from the port of Palm Beach on July 16.

San Diego

Cruises from the port of San Diego officially restart on September 18 aboard Holland America Line's Zuiderdam, which sails a 7-Day Classic California Coast itinerary before switching to runs to the Mexican Riviera.

San Francisco

The port of San Francisco will reopen to cruise ships on October 24, 2021 aboard Ruby Princess, which sails a 7-night California Coastal itinerary.

Seattle

The port of Seattle will reopen to cruise ships on Monday, July 19 aboard Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas, bound for Alaska.

Tampa

Cruises from Tampa have not yet been firmly announced. The first vessel appearing on the Port's cruise schedule is Carnival Paradise on October 31.

Cruise Critic will update this article with further information as more ports come back online.