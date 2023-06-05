What to Pack for a Cunard Cruise aboard Queen Mary 2

Most cruisers are natural overpackers. After all, we need day clothes, swimwear, athletic clothing, dinner wear and formal duds. And the shoes!

Knowing what to pack for a Cunard cruise can be even more complicated. The cruise line is famous for its more formal requirements in the evening, along with several gala nights held on each voyage. We were lost as to what to pack, too, ahead of our first Cunard sailing, and we turned to our message boards, the Cunard Line website and friends to help us pack.

Check out our Queen Mary 2 packing list to help you decide what to bring, and what to leave at home on your next Cunard cruise.

What You Should Know About Our Queen Mary 2 Packing List for a Cunard Cruise

If you're cruising on a weeklong voyage, you can expect two gala nights aboard Queen Mary 2. (This packing list will serve for a longer cruise, too; Cunard offers free self-service launderettes onboard, and these can help you really stretch your attire.)

The two gala nights come with one theme each: black and white, red and gold, masquerade ball and roaring twenties. You can also purchase accessories (a flapper-style headband or a Venetian-inspired mask, for example) onboard. You won't be out of place if you don't participate, or choose to go all-out and break out the fascinators.

Check out our full story on Cunard's dress code to learn more about what the cruise line's requirements are.

Items listed here will guide you on what you'll need; you can always pack more or less, depending on how comfortable you are with rewearing outfits or pieces of outfits. Other items might not make sense for you, depending on your activity preferences.

Women: What to Pack for a Cunard Cruise

If you're on a transatlantic crossing on Queen Mary 2 where you won't be visiting ports, pack what you'll need for being comfortable on the ship. In the summer, light layers work, though consider windbreakers and even winter caps for outdoor walking; it can get cold as the ship moves. In the winter, you'll spend less time outside, and you'll need heavier clothes. For sailings that visit ports, pack items that you'll be comfortable in exploring ashore. Read our full printable packing guide for more suggestions.

Pack for comfort during the day

· Underwear/bras

· Swimwear/coverup

· Socks

· Athletic gear for the gym

· Trousers/jeans/shorts, required for indoors

· Blouses/T-shirts/sweaters

· Athletic shoes/comfortable walking shoes

· Sandals/flip-flops

· A windbreaker/light jacket

· Winter cap/scarf/coat

· Sunhat

· Medication

· Razor/shaving cream

· Eyeglasses/contacts/solution/cases

Plan to dress up at night

Cunard is one of the few cruise lines left that requires and enforces a more formal dress code. Women have a lot of latitude in terms of what is appropriate. For most nights, Cunard suggests wearing what you might wear to a show or out for dinner at a nice restaurant. For gala night, you'll want a formal gown or pantsuit.

· Cocktail-style dress or skirt/blouse combination

· Dress trousers (we like neutral colors that can be worn several times)

· Blouses

· Appropriate bras for clothing (strapless, for example)

· Dressy shoes -- flats or heals

· Formal gown/pantsuit

· Accessories for theme gala nights (check your reservations online ahead of your cruise so you know what your themes will be)

· Slip

Don't forget the accessories

Ships offer shampoo, lotion and bath gel, but no conditioner, except in suites. You'll also find hair dryers, but if you need something powerful, pack your own.

· Deodorant

· Jewelry

· Facewash/lotion/serum

· Hair products

· Nail polish for touchups/nail clippers

· Makeup/brushes

· Comb/brush

· Belts

Men: What to Pack for a Cunard Cruise

It's a bit more straightforward for men on Cunard, where the line between "smart attire" and "formalwear" can be as simple as a tie and jacket.

Keep it casual during the day

· Underwear/undershirts

· Swimwear

· Socks

· Athletic gear for the gym

· Trousers/jeans/shorts, required for indoors

· T-shirts/sweaters

· Athletic shoes/comfortable walking shoes

· A windbreaker/light jacket

· Winter cap/scarf/coat

· Sunhat/baseball cap

· Sandals/flip-flops

Plan to dress up at night

Jackets aren't required on casual nights, but collared shirts are. Even so, many men elect to wear jackets and/or ties even on nights where "smart attire" is the requirement. On gala nights, suits, tuxedos, kilts or dress uniforms are worn, though you will be absolutely comfortable in trousers with a dinner jacket and tie. Men can rent formalwear onboard if they would rather not pack suits.

· Dress trousers (we like neutral colors that can be worn several times)

· Collared, button-down shirts (again, neutrals will help you keep your suitcases from overflowing)

· Dress shoes

· Tuxedo or suit, kilt, dress unform

· Jacket

· Ties

· Accessories for theme gala nights (check your reservations online ahead of your cruise so you know what your themes will be)

Don't forget the accessories

· Deodorant

· Facewash/lotion/serum

· Hair products

· Comb/brush

· Belts

· Medication

· Razor/shaving cream

· Eyeglasses/contacts/solution/cases

Kids: What to Pack for a Cunard Cruise

Older kids/teens will be expected to dress the same way as adults do, adhering to the same dress code as adults. With younger kids, our best advice is to pack what you think they'll wear. On our sailing, many kids were dressed for dinner and looked darn adorable on gala nights. But if you want to skip any of the dress up, it's fully permissible. Also, some areas of the ship, including the buffet, don't have the same dress requirements.

Other Items for Your Cunard Packing List

· Tablets/e-readers

· Charging cords for your camera/mobile phone/tablet/e-reader

· A highlighter (for use with your daily program)

· A bag for carrying items during the day

· Earplugs for light sleepers

· Sunscreen

· Refillable water bottle

· Printed cruise documents