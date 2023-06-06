What to Pack for a Cruise: Norwegian Cruise Line Edition

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/11/Norwegian Joy.jpg" alt=" (Photo: Norwegian )" title=" (Photo: Norwegian )" <br="" />
If you're headed on a Norwegian cruise, what to pack is likely a consideration. The line's "Freestyle" vibe doesn't require formalwear or impose a bunch of different dress codes, but -- along with general must-have items like your passport and comfortable shoes for port visits -- there are specific things to consider when sailing with Norwegian.
From theme night accessories to faux formalwear, here's our Norwegian Cruise Line packing list of items you won't want to forget.
One of our favorite aspects of cruises on Norwegian's newer ships -- Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway, Escape and Bliss -- is the Waterfront. This outdoor promenade area offers plenty of places for alfresco dining and drinking, making it the place to be on warm-weather sailings. In the event of chilly weather, however, you'll want to pack layers, including a lightweight jacket. Not only is it great for keeping warm but it's also got a zip pocket for easy cruise card storage, and it folds down so small that it will take up hardly any room in your luggage.
One event for which all Norwegian sailings are well-known is the White Hot Party, held once each voyage on most ships. The party encourages passengers to dress completely in white. Cruisers meet in one of the onboard clubs for a night of dancing and fun with Norwegian entertainment staff. Make sure you're prepared with fun accessories in the appropriate color -- including these fun light-up suspenders, which add a bit of whimsy to just about any men's or women's outfit. Plus, they'll help to ensure you don't literally dance your pants off.
Whether you're wearing them to drive go-karts on Norwegian Bliss; walk the plank on Norwegian Breakaway's, Getaway's or Escape's ropes course; or lie by the pool as the kiddos tackle the water slides, these beach-themed novelty sunglasses will certainly make a statement. Sunglasses are essential on warm-weather cruises anyway, and these are a surefire conversation starter.
There's a lot to do on a Norwegian Cruise, and what better way to keep track of your Freestyle Daily schedules than to hang them where everyone in your party can see them? Use these adorable nautical magnets to stick the day's activities to your metal cabin walls so everyone's on the same page (no pun intended).
True to its no-rules style, Norwegian has only one formal night per sailing, and it's totally optional. Dress up while dressing down with this tuxedo T-shirt in one of several colors, and you can have the best of both worlds while eliciting a few chuckles from your fellow passengers. Tip: Buy it in white, and pair it with the light-up suspenders for the White Hot Party. If you're more of a traditionalist and would rather trade the T-shirt for something a bit nicer, check out this anchor print button-down.
Now that you've rounded up everything from your Norwegian cruise packing list, you'll need somewhere to put it. That's where this fitting cruise-themed luggage comes in. Small enough to carry on the plane and weighing less than 10 pounds, this is the perfect suitcase for anyone hoping to participate in self-assist disembarkation after all the fun is over.