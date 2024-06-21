What to Look Forward to in Southern Africa if Your Cruise is Rerouted

Since Houthi militia in Yemen began attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea early this year, cruise lines have been redirecting their itineraries to avoid the area.

Given how convenient it is to go between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, this route is exceptionally common on World Cruises or repositioning itineraries.

As a result of the ongoing unrest, cruise ships have been forced to drastically reroute these cruises all the way around the continent of Africa, and cruise ports in Southern Africa have experienced an unexpected and welcome boom in cruise traffic.

Ships from MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, P&O Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Fred. Olsen Cruises, Costa Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Oceania, and TUI Cruises are among the cruise lines that have brought guests to these shores on previously unplanned visits this year alone.

While itinerary changes can be disappointing for those with their hearts set on specific ports of call, they can also provide cruisers with an opportunity to explore parts of the world they may not otherwise have considered - like countries in Southern Africa.

If your cruise is redirected around the southern tip of Africa, here are some of the highlights you may be able to look forward to: