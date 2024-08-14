What to Expect on a Viking Iceland Cruise

A Viking Iceland cruise might be the ideal way to explore the Land of Fire and Ice -- and not only from a logistical point of view. The cruise line’s respect for all things Norwegian make it a perfect partner for exploring Iceland’s Norse heritage along with its remarkable landscape and modern culture.

When it comes to Iceland cruises on Viking Ocean ships, you’ll be able to choose from plenty of choices. There are several Viking cruise ships to consider, all offering one- to multi-week sailings.

Because ships in the fleet are virtually identical, you can choose Viking Neptune, Viking Mars or Viking Vela and still expect the same all-balcony staterooms and attention to detail as on any other Viking ship anywhere in the world.

From itineraries to what to expect onboard while sailing on a Viking Iceland cruise, we’ve got you covered.