What to Expect on a Viking Iceland Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
A Viking Iceland cruise might be the ideal way to explore the Land of Fire and Ice -- and not only from a logistical point of view. The cruise line’s respect for all things Norwegian make it a perfect partner for exploring Iceland’s Norse heritage along with its remarkable landscape and modern culture.
When it comes to Iceland cruises on Viking Ocean ships, you’ll be able to choose from plenty of choices. There are several Viking cruise ships to consider, all offering one- to multi-week sailings.
Because ships in the fleet are virtually identical, you can choose Viking Neptune, Viking Mars or Viking Vela and still expect the same all-balcony staterooms and attention to detail as on any other Viking ship anywhere in the world.
From itineraries to what to expect onboard while sailing on a Viking Iceland cruise, we’ve got you covered.
There are two kinds of Viking Iceland cruise itineraries. Some begin or end in Iceland, but don’t include a full circumnavigation of the island nation. These itineraries allow cruisers to plan a stay in Iceland before or after their cruise to more fully explore specific areas.
Look for 14-night one-way trips between Reykjavik and Bergen, Norway. Besides one Iceland stop in Isafjordur, the cruise takes you to Longyearbyen, Svalbard, deep within the Arctic Circle. The cruise also sails the Norwegian coast, visiting Honningsvag, Tromso, Narvik, Leknes and Geiranger.
A shorter 12-night cruise between Bergen and Reykjavik includes two additional Iceland stops, skips the far northern Norwegian ports, but includes a stop in Torshavn in the Faroe Islands.
Cruise itineraries that circle the whole island, with multiple stops in Iceland, are split between week-long Iceland-only cruises and multi-week cruises that include destinations beyond Iceland.
Seven-night round-trip Reykjavik cruises are ideal for those with only a week, or who really want to see as much of Iceland as possible. These cruises are very popular, selling to full capacity. The route includes five ports of call, covering the entire coastline, and has one night spent in Reykjavik, allowing cruisers time to explore the capital city.
Viking currently has one ship (Viking Mars) dedicated to sailing these week-long Iceland cruises all season.
Cruises that incorporate the full Iceland experience into a longer itinerary range from 14 to 35 nights, and they depart from a range of ports, including Reykjavik, Manhattan, Amsterdam and Bergen. Additional stops may be in Northern Europe or in Greenland and Canadian ports of call like Halifax.
Every Viking Iceland cruise includes beer, wine and soft drinks during lunch and dinner, onboard Wi-Fi, use of the self-serve launderettes and a designated included tour in each port. Specialty coffee, tea and bottled water are also complementary. Port taxes and fees are included in the fare. All Viking cruises feature enriching lectures and performances.
Viking cruises in Iceland include complimentary access to the Nordic Spa and Fitness center. The area features a large thalassotherapy pool, a smaller jetted pool, a snow grotto, dry sauna, steam room, heated loungers, cold water bucket shower and access to the changing rooms which have lockers, showers and a cold plunge pool.
All dining options are included in the cruise fare. The main dining room is called The Restaurant, open for dinner each night with no reservations required. All three meals are served daily in the astonishingly good World Café buffet area.
Alternative options include light Norwegian fare served at various hours at the counter at Mamsen’s in the Explorer’s Lounge. The Pool Grill serves possibly the best burgers at sea and other similar fare at lunch. Snacks, pastries, cookies and sandwiches are located at the bar/coffee bar in the Viking Living Room.
Specialty dining at Manfredi’s Italian restaurant and the Chef’s Table require reservations, but they are both worth the trouble.
Viking has a no-corkage fee policy on its ships worldwide. On a Viking Iceland cruise, feel free to purchase beverages of any kind in Icelandic ports and bring them onboard either to drink anywhere on the ship or to transport home.
Reykjavik, the world's northernmost capital, retains the charm of a fishing village. Learn about the island’s cultural heritage in an included tour of the Arbaer Open Air Museum. Other Reykjavik shore excursion options include whale watching, horseback riding and a visit to a man-made ice cave.
Heimaey, the only populated island in the Westman Islands, boasts volcanic cliffs, colorful homes and stunning natural sights. Millions of puffins flock here and are among the countless animals that feed and breed here each summer. Both the Eldheimar Museum and a walking tour are complimentary. Other tours involve e-scooters, ATVs, RIB fjord tours and hiking.
Djupivogur prioritizes a slower lifestyle, embracing the "Cittaslow" movement for sustainability and a higher quality of life. The included tour explores the town and its eclectic art displays. Alternatives include black beaches, Zodiac rides, hikes and more waterfalls.
Seydisfjordur packs a lot of history into a small town, its roots stretching back to the Viking era. The town housed the world's first modern whaling station and played a pioneering role in communication by receiving the first telegraph cable connecting Iceland to Europe. The complimentary tour includes a Viking festival, and the nearby Vok Baths are tempting, too.
Akureyri, nicknamed the “Capital of the North,” is set at the end of the Eyjafjördur and enjoys a mild climate, unusual for a northern city just 62 miles from the Arctic Circle. Enjoy an included tour of the town and its surroundings, or head out on alternate excursions to chase waterfalls, hike the mountains, cruise the wilderness by four-wheel drive or visit a farm that raises purebred Icelandic horses.
Isafjordur is a major fishing hub, but surprises visitors with its cultural scene of music and drama. Included tours take you to nearby villages and to Holt Beach. Or you can enjoy exploring by ATV, kayak or whale-watching boats.
Viking passengers are typically well traveled, often having already cruised with Viking on previous ocean voyages or on Viking's river cruises. They are usually in the 55-and-up category, but Iceland generally attracts a younger crowd of travelers. They come for the adventure, and Viking doesn’t disappoint in that respect. Note that the minimum age is 18.
The atmosphere onboard Viking Iceland cruises is relaxed and casual. Some passengers will dive into the immersive lectures, while others prefer to see things for themselves.
Clothing includes active wear appropriate for outdoor adventure throughout the ship during the day. Evening usually means guests dressing up a bit for meals in The Restaurant, Manfredi’s and the Chef’s Table. Long days ashore sometimes mean guests don’t necessarily change before dinner in the more casual, but delicious World Café.